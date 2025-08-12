Edgerton Announces Line Clearance & Vegetation Management Project

PRESS RELEASE – Beginning this week, the Edgerton Electric Department and Edgerton Utilities will work jointly with Asplundh crews to remove select vegetation along the Village rights-of-way and utility easements. This work is expected to continue for approximately three weeks.

An effective line clearance and vegetation management program is critical to maintaining reliable electric service.

Limbs touching overhead conductors, blowing into lines during high winds, sagging into feeders during icy conditions, or providing pathways for squirrels all contribute to outages and safety hazards. While we understand the community’s passion for our trees, safety remains our top priority.

Trees growing too close to overhead power lines are not only dangerous but also one of the leading causes of service interruptions. Regular maintenance of our overhead facilities is essential to ensuring a safe, resilient, and reliable electric system for all customers.

Asplundh will provide the labor, supervision, tools, vehicles, fuel, equipment, and materials necessary to complete the line clearance, tree trimming, and removal work in a professional manner consistent with national ANSI standards.

Work will continue until the overhead electric distribution system is properly cleared. In addition to utility-related vegetation management, crews will also perform tree maintenance in right-of-way trees for the Tree Commission.

The village has also launched a Tree Planting Project that will add 58 new trees throughout Edgerton, enhancing the community’s beauty and environmental benefits for years to come. Residents with questions about the scheduled work, tree trimming, or removals may contact the Village office.

Finally, the Village asks all motorists to “share these work zones safely”—stay alert, obey traffic signs, and give extra space when driving near active crews.

The men and women working along our roadways put their safety on the line every day to maintain our utilities and infrastructure. Please pay attention, slow down, and move over when possible.