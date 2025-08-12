Edgerton Tree Planting Project Underway

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PLANTING TREES … Zeedyk Tree Service of Waterloo, Indiana, was hard at work this week on the 2025 tree planting project for the Village of Edgerton Tree Commission. This year’s initiative will see a total of 58 new trees planted throughout the community, enhancing green spaces, improving air quality, and providing future shade for residents to enjoy. The Tree Commission’s ongoing efforts are part of a long-term plan to replace aging trees, diversify species, and increase the village’s overall tree canopy. Residents can expect to see new plantings in parks, along streets, and in other public spaces in the weeks ahead.