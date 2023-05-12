EDGERTON BOAD OF EDUCATION: Board Learns Status Of Five-Year Financial Forecast

By: Anna Wozniak

The Edgerton Board of Education met on April 17th 2023 at 6:00 p.m. beginning with the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call.

They then accepted the minutes of the March meeting before hearing the treasurer’s report.

The treasurer shared annual general fund comparisons, Food Service analysis, updated the board on state funding efforts, and shared that the five-year forecast will be ready for approval next month.

The board then approved the financial statements, bills, appropriations, and resource modifications for March before approving agreements between the district and Northern Buckeye Education Council and Julian & Grube.

The board then heard the superintendent’s report, which included details of the SpongeBob Musical, the third quarter honor roll, participation in the American Cross Blood drive on the 17th -which resulted in enough blood to save 114 lives.

The board also approved Kristine Manning’s attendance to the State FFA Convention in Columbus, 2023-2024 truancy services, and the joint statement of the NwOESC Business Advisory Council.

The board approved all employment recommendations before acknowledging Lifewise Academy’s request.

Prom was held on April 29, April 28 saw a tree planted in honor of Tom Kitchen, and many routine maintenance tasks are being completed.

Edgerton Elementary School celebrated Right to Read Week before going to Spring Break, had their MathCounts team competing against other schools at the ESC competition, and held a HOUSE party.

State testing will continue for the next several weeks.

Spring sports have begun at Edgerton High, and senior Corey Everetts has earned Academic All-Ohio.

The Edgerton Regular Board Meeting then went into executive session at 7:35 p.m.

