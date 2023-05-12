EDON SCHOOL BOARD: Elementary & Jr. High/High School Buildings To Receive $100,000 Safety Grants

SAFETY GRANT MONEY … Edon Superintendent Anthony Stevens announced that both the elementary and jr. high/high school buildings will be receiving a $100,000 safety grant, for a total of $200,000. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Edon School Board meeting of May 8 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. All five board members, Cody Best, Ashley Reed, Jamie Schaffter, David Wehrle and Patty Eicher, were in attendance.

In the first order of business, the board approved the minutes from the previous April 10 meeting.

The board then approved of the following seven consent agenda items: the financial reports for April 2023; the amended certificate request from the county auditor; donations; the list of graduating seniors and early graduates pending completion of present course work; a varsity girls basketball overnight camp at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana; the NWOESC April teacher and paraprofessional substitute lists; the student accident insurance program through Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company for the 2023-24 school year.

Next, in the treasurer’s report, revenues were over expenditures by $795,486 and the day’s cash is 188.39 days.

In the high school principal’s report, Kayla Lapham reported that Think Fast Interactive students grade 10-12 went to the Montpelier Superior building and Landon Nofziger won the dance competition.

The 84th FFA Banquet was held on April 29. There were four state, 13 chapter and 30 Greenhand degrees earned by members of the FFA.

There were 28 businesses that participated in the 4 E’s Career Fair, held on May 2. The event took place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

The seventh and eighth graders were given 60 minutes to talk to the businesses and the high school students had 90 minutes.

The prom recently took place and Lapham thanked Katie Rummel and the junior class parents, for making the event successful.

Jen Ripke gave the elementary school principal’s report. Ripke reported that the fifth graders finished gifted screening, which was the last assessment for the district. The gifted screening and test results will arrive in June.

At the kindergarten screening at the end of April, there was a high number of 33 new students. The students were assessed in literacy, math and fine motor skills.

Nurse Heather checked their eyes and Kelly Breen checked hearing. The second part of the screening will take place in August. Letters from the spring assessment have been sent.

The celebration committee hosted a spring feast. The students were asked to dress their best for a special lunch, with table decorations.

Ripke expressed a huge thank you to the cafeteria staff for the delicious lunch, with jello poke cake for dessert.

The end of the year events will be AR Rewards; Tractor Day; a sixth-grade talent show; right to read week; grandfriends day; K-4 field day and fun in the sun (an afternoon event).

Next, Superintendent Anthony Stevens gave the superintendent report. Stevens reported that enrollment has been steady all year and is currently slightly up, at 567.

The big news was that both the elementary school and junior high/high school buildings were approved for school safety grants, at $100,000 each, for a total of $200,000.

Stevens said they will be looking for renovations to the junior/high school entrance and will be looking around for other updates that may need to take place.

The board then approved of the following 12 action items: a new fund for the class of 2027; a five year contract with Northern Buckeye Education Council for Wireless Managed Service, beginning July 1, 2023; a five year forecast and assumptions for fiscal years 2023-27; the first reading of the NEOLA Policy update, volume 41, number two; the first reading of the 2024-25 district calendar; a 2.75% salary increase for classified staff members; a three-year proposal with Julian and Grube for compiling financial statements for 2023-25; a three-year HPC Medicaid School Program Service Agreement, from July 1, 2023-June 30, 2026; teaching contracts effective August 16, 2023; non-teaching contracts; supplemental contracts for the 2023-24 school year and contracts for summer school/camp teachers at $25 per hour.

The school board then moved into executive session.

Dan can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com