FAYETTE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Fayette Residents Urged To Complete Water Service Survey

MAYOR REPORT … Mayor David Borer shares with council that May 10, 2023 was National Shrimp Day. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Village Council of Fayette met on May 10, 2023 at 6 p.m., starting their meeting with a prayer and the pledge of allegiance, council then held roll call.

Council members present were: Rodney Kessler, Suzette Boesger, Kimberlee Priestap, David Wheeler, and Bryan Stambaugh. Presiding over the meeting was Mayor David Borer, who began by addressing the public on updates on the Garden Club and CDC.

Council also heard an update on the Farmer’s Market, hearing that it was a success. The market is looking for more local vendors who would like to participate in this Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. event.

The Garden Club plans on using their May 21, 2023 meeting to plant the planters, and are looking for any help / suggestions on carrying / loading dirt by Jeff Merillat’s lot.

The 5K Thistle Run had a great turnout, as did the painting event- which will see another occurrence on May 20, 2023.

Karen King shared that there is free wood located at 400 N Fayette Street, as the owner is wanting them removed off of their property.

Mayor Borer then gave his report, sharing that the Fayette Garden & Beautification Club is still looking for the public’s help in designing a t-shirt for their 150th celebration and are asking for submissions by May 30, 2023.

The Fayette CDC 150th celebration committee is inviting anyone interested in helping with the village of Fayette’s birthday celebration to their next meeting on May 25, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the village office.

The Fayette Opera House is having a Sunday dinner and concert May 14, 2023 at 12:30 p.m.

The concert will be featuring Cat Canyon and the cost is $25 for dinner and the concert and $15 for the concert only. Seniors and students see a discounted price.

Attendance is by reservation only and prospective attendees must call 419-237-2721 by May 12 to reserve their place.

Fayette Local Schools Right to Read week is May 15th through 19th and the school is looking for guest readers.

Anyone interested in volunteering should call Fayette Elementary School at 419-237-2776.

Those wanting more information on the Fayette Farmers Market that runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. should contact Ruth Reynard at ruthreynard@gmail.com.

ARS Spring clean-up is June 17, and it is $35 per load. Makes checks payable to ARS. Residents have until May 16 at 5 p.m. to sign up.

Residents have until noon on May 24 to sign up to have their residence listed on the Fayette CDC sponsored garage sales map.

Village administration urges residents to complete the water service survey if they have not already done so.

The financial statement and VFO report was accepted as presented, with the bills getting paid and appropriations and supplemental requests getting approved.

The Fayette Village Council then adjourned the meeting at 6:41 p.m.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com