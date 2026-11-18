AGREEMENT APPROVED … The Stryker School Board approved a three-year agreement for teacher salaries after months of push from the Stryker Education Association. Pictured is Vice President Chase Stuckey. PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

brenna@thevillagereporter.com

Stryker Local Schools Board of Education approved a three-year contract agreement with the Stryker Education Association (SEA) during its Nov. 16, 2026, meeting, following months of concern surrounding teacher wages and contract negotiations.

The agreement comes after members of the SEA attended the board’s Oct. 19 meeting to advocate for fair wages and encourage the board to return to the bargaining table.

According to information previously shared by the association, Stryker ranked last in starting teacher salaries among 23 school districts across Williams, Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Fulton counties. Concerns were also raised regarding the district’s ability to retain experienced teachers.

The board entered executive session at 5:32 p.m. to discuss public employee compensation and negotiations. It returned to open session at 5:42 p.m.

Later, the board unanimously approved the three-year agreement as presented by Superintendent Nate Johnson. Specific details regarding salary increases and other terms of the contract were not disclosed during the public portion of the meeting.

Treasurer Nate French provided an update on the district’s finances, noting that income tax revenue is currently running 3.6 percent ahead of last year. However, the district is still awaiting real estate tax revenue from the county.

A $150,000 transfer from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund was approved to help cover the cost of a new school bus.

Additionally, the board approved a general fund cash balance reserve policy, establishing a minimum goal of having enough cash on hand to cover 120 days of operating expenses.

French explained that the district currently has 237 days of cash on hand, compared to 272 days at the end of the 2025-2026 school year. Should the district approach the minimum threshold of 120 days, administration would begin developing options for the board to consider.

Johnson also noted that the district is continuing to explore potential levy options for the future.

In other business, Elementary Principal Kallie Gensler reported that more than 350 people attended the recent Family Fun Night.

The elementary school also raised $3,134.51 through its Crazy Coin Day fundraiser to benefit Christmas for Kids and to support local families during the holiday season.

High School Principal Jamie Grime reported a successful Community Service Day on Nov. 9, 2026, during which students assisted community members with yard work before attending a presentation by guest speaker Brad Hurtig.

The school also held a Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 11, 2026, in partnership with the local American Legion. It honored hometown veteran Christopher Fultz for his more than 20 years of service in the United States Navy.

The board also approved two donations totaling $2,300 and updates to district policies, as well as the addition of Mike Donovan as a volunteer junior high basketball assistant coach.

With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 5:59 p.m. The next Stryker School Board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 14, 2026, at 5:30 p.m.