Edgerton Church Of Christ To Host Veterans Appreciation Program

Edgerton, OH — The Edgerton Church of Christ will honor local veterans with a special Veterans Program on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the church building, located at 224 Laubach Drive in Edgerton.

The event will feature a display of military memorabilia provided by area veterans, a free breakfast to honor their service, and a special film presentation.

Veterans from Williams County and surrounding areas are invited to participate by sharing their memorabilia, including uniforms, photographs, letters, and other keepsakes.

The church will be open on Friday, November 7, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM for veterans who wish to set up their displays.

On Saturday, November 8, the program will begin with a Veterans Breakfast at 9:00 AM. All area veterans are invited to attend with a guest as a gesture of appreciation for their service.

Veterans planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 419-298-3133 or by completing the online form at https://tinyurl.com/25vets. The deadline to RSVP is November 1.

Following breakfast, the Military Memorabilia Display will be open to the public from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, providing an opportunity to view the collection and meet the men and women who have served our nation.

The movie, “Dear America: Letters Home from Vietnam,” will be showing during the open house. At 12:00 Noon, “All the Unsung Heroes” will be shown. The documentary tells the powerful story of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the lives it represents.

The Edgerton Church of Christ invites the community to attend, celebrate, and honor the sacrifices made by local veterans.