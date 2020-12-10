Edgerton Council Establishes Salary & Wages For Village Employees

PRE-COUNCIL PREP… Edgerton Village Council members have all received new computers purchased with some of the COVID funds, which will allow them all to be on the same page if they have to have virtual meetings in the future. Before the meeting, Administrative Assistant Amanda Herman was assisting Dean Thiel with his computer while others discussed upcoming council topics. Seen here from left to right are Leslie VanAusdale, Jason Gruver, Dean Thiel and Herman, Soliciter Charles Butler, Mayor Robert Day and Village Administrator Zchary Dohner. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

The approval of the minutes for four previous meetings dated Special on November 16, Regular on November 16, Special on November 24, and Special on November30, was given by council as they started the December 7, 2020 regular council meeting. They also voted to approve:

•Motion to extend Wastewater Operator of Record with the Village of Edon (Village Administrator, Zach Dohner, explained that this is the annual contract. Council and Mayor Bob Day encouraged him to “keep the ball rolling” on getting their crew certified so that they can do it themselves and not have to keep having Edon provide this service.)

•Motion to approve Lauback Drive Project Contract Amendment #2

•Motion to approve entering into annual rate review agreement with Courtney and Associates

•Motion to approve 2021 Holiday Schedule

•Motion to approve 2021 Payroll Dates

•Motion to approve 2021 Council Meeting Dates

•Ordinance 1068 Providing for a supplement to the 2020 Annual appropriations

•Ordinance 1069 Establishing the salaries and wages for the employees of the Village of Edgerton and declaring an emergency

•Ordinance 1070 Establishing the permanent appropriations for 2021 and declaring an emergency

•Payment of bills

In his Administrative report, Dohner informed council:

•Leaf pick-up is officially completed. Access leaves may be taken to the Street Department on 383 Railroad Street.

•At this time, Sewer SCADA is nearly complete; system is completely installed. The MESA Team has completed most of the configuration/coding and plan on training staff this week on utilization of the system.

•Concerning Asset Management, they have a meeting scheduled with RCAP on their mapping system for GIS on Tuesday, December 8. “Once we have the details on their software system, department heads and I will be collaborating on which direction we want to move forward.”

•Catch Basin @ Edgerton United Methodist Church: “We are going to place caution barrels/barriers around the catch basin and utilize snow fencing to barricade the slope hazard. Once spring/summer hits, we will address the hazard with a permanent fix.”

•Sidewalks Update: Council had asked him to get opinions from department heads concerning this so, he shared, “I touched base with department supervisors on their preferences, and this is what comments they had: Kip (Street, Water, Sewer, Storm, Parks): Utilities are on the north side and he feels the north would be best from his perspective. There is a storm sewer issue on the north side that he is looking onto come 2021 as well.; Troy (Electric): N. Side is Toledo Edison; unsure on procedure to get approval to remove poles and work with them.

This could save him time/effort, but not be cost effective for the Village potentially.” (Council spent a little time in discussion concerning this and it was agreed that no matter whether they run the sidewalk on the north or the south side, they are going to run into difficulties with semis and cars running over it as well as making it a safety issue.)

•Water Towers Engineering Results: Riveted (Downtown) Water Tower: Total Estimate is $557,000; Industrial (South of Railroad Tracks) Water Tower: Total Estimate is $505,000 with TOTAL ESTIMATED: $1,062,000

•Gym Lighting: Dohner had a meeting with GreenEarth and Efficiency Smart on the upgraded lighting of Town Hall / Gym. He has yet to receive an updated quote, but will pass that along to council once he receives it.

•LMI Study Update: As of 11/30, MVPO has only received 59 responses: 24 of the 59 were qualified. The second round of letters should have been sent with a request to respond deadline: 12/21.

Mayor Day thanked everyone who was involved in working on the bandstand and the parks. He thanked the chamber for the tree and commented on how it seems more people are decorating for Christmas this year to help everyone get through the tough times. Council member Chuck Wallace explained his reasons for wanting the cost of taking down trees to come from the Street budget.

He feels that if they use up all the budget for the Tree Commission to cut down trees, then they don’t have the money to plant new trees. It cost $5000 to take down nine trees this fall and it close to wiped out the Tree Commission budget. He feels strongly that the Tree Commission money should be used for planting and fertilizer and care of the trees.

Council member Leslie VanAusdale expressed a need for the village to have an Organizational Chart of the employees and would like to have it available in two weeks. She also said that they need to be sure that evaluations are done and are done by the right person. Her comments included that their date of employment could be their anniversary when they get an evaluation and a possible raise, as well as knowing their vacation times.

“These are an important piece of decision making so could we have an organizational chart on the agenda for the next meeting?” She stated. Fiscal Officer Denise Knecht suggested that after it gets approved it could be kept in the Policy Book so everyone knows where it is. Van Ausdale also said some clarity needs to be added to the Policy Handbook concerning the new computers that are being used by council members.

Vice President for Summer Rec, Scott Hartley asked council if they would consider helping financially for the care of the fields as it was a rough year for them with no games, but the care still needed. He gave them financial details, explaining all the things the Summer Red had paid for. Mayor Day assured him that they would consider it and get back to them.

The next council meeting is scheduled for December 21, 2020 at 7 pm. The village offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, December 24 and 25 for Christmas.

