Wauseon City Council Approves Three Major Financial Recommendations

By: Rebecca Miller

Via Facebook Live, Wauseon City Council held the December 7, 2020 meeting at 5:00 p.m. with Mayor Kathy Huner leading in the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence. Council members present approved the prior meeting minutes for the regular November 16 meeting and the Committee of the Whole on December 3, 2020.

Councilor Steve Schneider, the chair of the Finance Committee reported that at the committee meeting held on December 2, besides himself being present there was also Tom McWatters, Jamie Giguere, Jeff Stiriz and Shane Chamberlin, Keith Torbet, Mayor Huner, Chief Chittenden, Chief Sluder and Andrea Gerken.

The three items covered were: approval of the Fire Department Collective Bargaining agreement; an increase of the employee wage scale to 3.1%; and approval of the 2020 across the board wage increase of 2/25%, plus merit increases, for all non union full time employees. Following his report of the committee meeting, Council voted at the December 7 meeting to approve:

•Motion to accept the Finance Committee recommendation to approve the Fire Department Collective Bargaining Agreement through April 1, 2023 (5 in favor)

•Motion to accept the Finance Committee recommendation to increase the employee wage scale 3.1% based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increases for 2019 and 2020 (4 in favor, Patrick Griggs against)

•Motion to accept the Finance Committee recommendation to approve the 2020 across the board wage increase of 2.25%, plus merit increases for all non-union, full time employees (5 in favor)

Fire Chief Rick Sluder reported that the Union Contract has been completed. Police Chief Kevin Chittenden informed council that they are working through the dispatch interviews and have made an offer to the top candidate with a targeted start date of January 4, 2021.

Finance Director Jamie Giguere reported that two entrance renewals came back to get signed. There was a slight increase this year due to a number of claims this year. The health insurance renewals came back as well and the premium costs are going down. They are meeting with the Finance Committee to go over the budget for the coming year.

The November tax amount improved from last year at the same time. They recieved another Covid Relief Check from the county for $11,000 and the plan is to go toward police and fire wages. McWatters explained the five resolutions on which council was going to vote.

Council voted to approve:

•Resolution 2020-22 Authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Ohio Plan Risk Management, Inc. for Casualty, Liability, Fire, and Property damage insurance, and declaring an emergency

•Resolution 23 (First Reading) Authorizing the mayor to grant a permanent easement to Ohio Gas Company for a twenty foot strip along the southeast corner of Fulton County Parcel No. 06.015518-05.000 located near the corner of CR F (Linfoot St.) and CR 13

•Resolution 24 (First Reading) Authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Pareto Captive Services, LLC, Sun Life Financial, and Mutual Health Services for the Provision of Helath Insurance for 2021

•Resolution 25 (First Reading) Authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Met Lift provide Life insurance and voluntary dental and vision insurance for full time employees.

•Resolution 26 Authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Wauseon Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 5523 and declaring an emergency

•Resolution 2020-20 (Second Reading) Authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement for indigent defense services in County Court with the Fulton County Commissioners

•Resolution 21 (Second Reading) Authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement for a Countywide Emergency Management Agency pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 5502

•Payment of Bills

In New Business, Council voted to appoint Council President Shane Chamberlin and Council member Scott Stiriz to the Volunteer Firefighter Dependent Board. Chief Sluder stated that the committee needs to meet asap.

Councilor Harold Stickley asked if the Municipal Building is going to be closed and Mayor Huner explained that at this point they have not been asked to do that, and they are doing all they can to keep everyone healthy. He also advised that the Finance Committee go through the budget carefully and said he trusts them 100% to do so.

The meeting adjourned at 5:32.

Rebecca can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com