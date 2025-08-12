Edgerton Disc Golf Course Draws Visitors From Across Nation

PRESS RELEASE – The Edgerton Disc Golf Course continues to make its mark as a must-visit destination for disc golf enthusiasts, attracting players from all over the country- at merely just a month old. Last week, Larry Kirk (above left) from Missouri made a stop in town to test his skills on the course.

Kirk, a retired Air Force veteran, now spends his time traveling the U.S. in pursuit of his disc golf passion. While in Edgerton, he teamed up with local disc golf enthusiast Devon Bonecutter and course coordinator Austin Harvey.

When asked about his thoughts on the course, Kirk laughed and admitted, “It’s kicking my butt.” His competitive spirit and enthusiasm were matched only by his appreciation for the well-maintained layout and friendly atmosphere.

“Thanks for stopping by Larry! We’re glad you’re enjoying the course,” said Mayor Day. With visitors like Kirk, the Edgerton Disc Golf Course is quickly becoming known as a welcoming and challenging stop for players nationwide.

For more information on the course, tournaments or leagues please contact Austin Harvey at ausharv20@gmail.com or 419-212-1980. The course will also have sanctioned play on Sundays from August 10-October 19, 2025. Course is free and open to the public.