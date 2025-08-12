Edgerton’s Streets Come Alive With Colorful Hydrants & Symbolic Eagles

PRESS RELEASE – The Village of Edgerton has been bursting with creativity this summer, with vibrant new artwork bringing color and charm to the community.

One of the season’s highlights comes from a talented Edgerton High School student and village intern- Caden Sinclair (pictured), who transformed local fire hydrants into whimsical characters.

From familiar storybook faces to playful designs, each hydrant is meant to bring smiles to residents of all ages. Visitors are encouraged to take a stroll through the village, check out each unique hydrant, and share their favorite—or even suggest ideas for next year’s creations.

Meanwhile, Edgerton welcomed back its faithful chainsaw artist, Scott Lepley of Steuben County, who unveiled a striking new sculpture at 324 N. Michigan Avenue. The piece, featuring a convocation of bald eagles, is rich in symbolism—representing freedom, unity, strength, and spiritual vision.

The sculpture is adorned with the insignias of police, fire, and EMS, giving a distinctive tribute to local first responders.

Lepley’s latest work joins his other notable carvings in Edgerton, including a bald eagle in the downtown park at 108 S. Michigan Avenue and a cardinal at 300 Miller Park Drive.

Whether you’re here for the hydrants or the eagles, Edgerton’s summer art displays are sure to leave you inspired.