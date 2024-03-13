Edgerton FFA Celebrates National FFA Week

The last week of February, Edgerton hosted many events in celebration of National FFA week. We were able to celebrate so many positive things throughout the week.

Edgerton Elementary, Junior High and High School dressed up each day. Tuesday students came to school in pajamas as the theme of farmers day off.

We were able to play agriculture and FFA trivia. Wednesday students came to school in their country attire to show off their jeans and boots. We prepared and served a teacher appreciation lunch and participated in a scavenger hunt.

We also had the opportunity to show off our trucks. The Edgerton students showed off 15 trucks during our annual drive your truck to school day.

Thursday, we put on our camo and went to the shop for “shop games”. We ended our week with the “Drive-Your-Tractor-To-School-Day” and our annual petting zoo. Many of the Edgerton local students and staff made their way to the Ag shop to see the animals students brought in to show off.

We ended our National FFA week with our annual Community Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction. We served over 450 people and raised over $2,000 to donate to charity.

We are grateful for our amazing support from community members and businesses. We cannot thank all the people who support us enough. We are successful because of your assistance and guidance.