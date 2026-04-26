HONORING OUR NEWSROOM – The Village Reporter’s Strongest Coverage Awards Year Yet

By Forrest R. Church, Publisher · publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Members of The Village Reporter editorial team were recently presented with their certificate awards from the 2026 Ohio News Media Association Osman C. Hooper Awards, formally recognizing the staff contributions that helped earn the newspaper its strongest showing to date in the state’s premier non-daily newspaper competition.

As reported in a previous edition, The Village Reporter was named the Overall Runner-Up for Division A Newspaper of the Year and brought home 12 category awards — including eight first-place finishes across eight different categories — at the ONMA Fellowship Day held March 26 in Columbus. Division A represents Ohio’s largest non-daily newspapers, those with circulations of 2,001 and above.

The paper’s wins spanned news coverage, in-depth reporting, original columns, design, photography, headline writing and special sections. In a feat unmatched by any other paper in the competition, The Village Reporter swept all three places — first, second and third — in the In-Depth Reporting category for Division A.

Our editorial team earned recognition across multiple categories. Writer and photographer Jacob Kessler appeared on four awards. Writer John Fryman earned recognition for his in-depth feature work, while Writers Brenna White and Jesse Davis each contributed winning entries of their own.

I was credited on six winning entries, including Overall Runner-Up for Division A Newspaper of the Year, First Place in News Coverage, First Place in Original Columns (a series on media bias), Second Place in Newspaper Design, Third Place in Best Page Design, and First Place in Special Edition or Section for the Fulton County 175th Tribute (shared with Jacob Kessler).

While I am honored to have won some of these awards, what truly excites me most are the accomplishments of our team members — especially seeing first-time award winners step into the spotlight. Watching newer members of our staff earn recognition from a panel of professional judges across the state is something I never take for granted.

While these individuals are key members of our coverage team and have earned individual recognition through these awards, every member of The Village Reporter team plays a vital role in what we do. From those who sell the advertising that makes it possible to send our reporters into our local communities, to those delivering the newspapers to our readers’ mailboxes/screens, to those keeping our office running day in and day out — everyone here has a meaningful part in our mission.

I am extremely proud of our local team and the difference we are making in our community throughout Northwest Ohio.