HONORING OUR NEWSROOM – The Village Reporter’s Strongest Coverage Awards Year Yet

By Forrest R. Church, Publisher · publisher@thevillagereporter.com
Members of The Village Reporter editorial team were recently presented with their certificate awards from the 2026 Ohio News Media Association Osman C. Hooper Awards, formally recognizing the staff contributions that helped earn the newspaper its strongest showing to date in the state’s premier non-daily newspaper competition.
As reported in a previous edition, The Village Reporter was named the Overall Runner-Up for Division A Newspaper of the Year and brought home 12 category awards — including eight first-place finishes across eight different categories — at the ONMA Fellowship Day held March 26 in Columbus. Division A represents Ohio’s largest non-daily newspapers, those with circulations of 2,001 and above.
The paper’s wins spanned news coverage, in-depth reporting, original columns, design, photography, headline writing and special sections. In a feat unmatched by any other paper in the competition, The Village Reporter swept all three places — first, second and third — in the In-Depth Reporting category for Division A.
Our editorial team earned recognition across multiple categories. Writer and photographer Jacob Kessler appeared on four awards. Writer John Fryman earned recognition for his in-depth feature work, while Writers Brenna White and Jesse Davis each contributed winning entries of their own.
I was credited on six winning entries, including Overall Runner-Up for Division A Newspaper of the Year, First Place in News Coverage, First Place in Original Columns (a series on media bias), Second Place in Newspaper Design, Third Place in Best Page Design, and First Place in Special Edition or Section for the Fulton County 175th Tribute (shared with Jacob Kessler).
While I am honored to have won some of these awards, what truly excites me most are the accomplishments of our team members — especially seeing first-time award winners step into the spotlight. Watching newer members of our staff earn recognition from a panel of professional judges across the state is something I never take for granted.
While these individuals are key members of our coverage team and have earned individual recognition through these awards, every member of The Village Reporter team plays a vital role in what we do. From those who sell the advertising that makes it possible to send our reporters into our local communities, to those delivering the newspapers to our readers’ mailboxes/screens, to those keeping our office running day in and day out — everyone here has a meaningful part in our mission.
I am extremely proud of our local team and the difference we are making in our community throughout Northwest Ohio.
Brenna White displays her ONMA certificate for Third Place in In-Depth Reporting (Division A), earned for her story on a Kentucky youth’s sweet Spangler adventure following an accidental Dum-Dum order. Judges called the piece a thoughtful and creative story.
John Fryman holds his ONMA certificate for Second Place in In-Depth Reporting (Division A), awarded for his story on the reunion of Bryan’s 1975 Class AA State Championship baseball team. Judges praised the piece as a thoughtful reflection on the team and the memories they created.
Jesse Davis displays his ONMA certificate for Second Place in Best Headline (Division A), earned for “Residents Cry Fowl.” Judges noted how the headline perfectly paired with the article’s accompanying photo — a hallmark of effective newspaper layout — and drew laughs from those in attendance at the awards ceremony.
Jacob Kessler holds the stack of ONMA certificates representing his four winning entries in Division A: First Place in In-Depth Reporting (with Forrest R. Church, Publisher) for the Fulton County 175th Tribute; First Place in Best Feature Photo for a dramatic bicycle kick image from a soccer match; First Place in Best Sports Photo for an image from a bat bending competition; and First Place in Special Edition or Section (with Forrest R. Church, Publisher) for the Fulton County 175th Tribute.
Editor’s Note: A standing coverage rule at The Village Reporter is to never include yourself in an article — which proved nearly impossible in this case, so a rare exception has been made.