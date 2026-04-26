Rep. Kaptur Visits Edgerton High School Government Class

EDGERTON, OH — Students in the Edgerton High School government class recently welcomed guest speaker, Representative Marcy Kaptur, to discuss the role of public service, civic engagement, and how laws are made at the national level.

During the visit, Rep. Kaptur shared insights into the structure of the U.S. government, the importance of citizen participation, and pathways for young people interested in public service.

Students had the opportunity to ask questions about leadership, community involvement, and the responsibilities of elected officials.

“Public service is such an important part of what makes our community great. In our government classes at EHS we strive to teach our students to get involved and participate.

“As a part of that program, we invite elected guest speakers to share their experiences in government with our students.

“This year we’ve had speakers from the local, state and even national level take time to visit our school. We are so appreciative for their time and their commitment to help educate our students. They are having an impact on the next generation of leaders.” — Matthew Krill, High School History Teacher

“When our federal elected officials take the time to come into our schools and speak with students, it brings government to life in a way no textbook ever could.

“It gives our kids a firsthand look at what those roles truly mean and the responsibility they carry. And you never know — those moments might plant a seed, spark a calling, and one day we could see one of our own students step into that role and serve at the federal level.” — Dawn Fitzcharles, Village Administrator

“A well informed citizenry starts with one that understands our system of government. It was great to visit Edgerton High School to speak with students studying Government and help answer many of their pressing questions,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09).

“Thank you all for your thoughtful contributions, see you all again soon!”