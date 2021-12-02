Edgerton Graduate Patrick Bowsher Selected As Dispatcher Of The Year At Van Wert Post Of Highway Patrol

VAN WERT – Radio Dispatcher Patrick P. Bowsher has been selected the 2021 Dispatcher of the Year at the Van Wert Dispatch Center.

Bowsher joined the Highway Patrol in 1997 and has served at the Defiance and Van Wert Dispatch Centers. He is a graduate of Edgerton High School.

Bowsher, 55, was honored in recognition of his outstanding service over the past year. Supervision and dispatchers chose Bowsher based on his technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.

Bowsher and his family reside in Williams County. Bowsher is in contention for district and state honors as Dispatcher of the Year. Those honors will be announced at a later date.