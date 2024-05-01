Edgerton Graduate Selected As School’s Next Boys Basketball Head Coach

At the April 26, 2024 Edgerton Local Schools Board of Education meeting, Duane Miller III was hired as the varsity boys basketball coach.

Miller, a 2015 Edgerton Graduate, had been serving as an assistant basketball coach at Fairview High School.

“The Edgerton Local Schools and Edgerton Athletic Department are excited about this hire. Duane brings a great deal of knowledge and energy to the position.” stated Athletic Director Keith Merillat.

“Duane’s passion for Edgerton and leading the basketball program were very apparent. We believe Duane will be an outstanding leader for our student-athletes.” added Superintendent Tim Meister.

Miller takes over for Brett Grieser, who resigned to accept the Edgerton High School Principal position.