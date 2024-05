(PRESS RELEASE) – On May 1, 2024, officers from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, Edgerton Police Department, and Williams County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 128 W. Lynn St in Edgerton.

Seized during the search was a substantial amount of Methamphetamine, along with Cocaine, items used to sell narcotics, and a vehicle.

Peter J. Moses, 47, of Edgerton, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and will appear in Williams County Municipal Court at a later date.