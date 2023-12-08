Edgerton Man Seriously Injured In Defiance County Crash

(PRESS RELEASE) Milford Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred on December 8, 2023 at approximately 8:41 A.M. on Kramer Road west of Lake Road in Milford Township, Defiance County.

James M. Snow Jr., age 71, of Edgerton, Ohio, was in a 2006 Buick Lucerne eastbound on Kramer Road when he lost control going into a curve, went off the left side of the roadway striking a mailbox, and then spun off the right side of the roadway into a utility pole.

Snow was not wearing his seatbelt. He was transported to Hicksville Hospital by Hicksville EMS. He was then flown to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana by Samaritan. He is listed in stable condition.

The Defiance Post was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Edgerton Fire Department, Hicksville EMS, and J and R Towing. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to always wear their safety belts and to never drive distracted.