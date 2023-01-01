Edgerton Post Prom Funds Raised By NYC Trip

TIMES SQUARE … These four had a great day together in New York City as they went on the fundraising trip in December 2022. L to R…Christine and Addilynn Bowers, Kaylynn and Loralee Bartlett. Posing in the fabulous and famous Times Square brought quite a thrill. (PHOTO PROVIDED BY LORALEE BARTLET)

By: Rebecca Miller

Almost 50 people loaded onto a tour bus headed for New York City, and pulled out of Edgerton, Ohio at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

This was not just a trip for fun, although it certainly was fun! It was also a fundraiser, which was announced on September 8 by the Edgerton Class of 2024 Junior Parents.