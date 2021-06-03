Edgerton Requests Customer Electric Conservation During Peak Periods

Edgerton, Ohio— Edgerton will again ask for customer assistance in managing peak electric demands during periods of hot, humid weather this summer in an effort to save money on local electric bills.

We are rapidly approaching summer and its accompanying electric peak demand periods. Electric costs are of concern to each of us.

A significant portion of Edgerton Utilities power supply costs are based on the Village’s total electric demand during the five greatest annual PJM Interconnection regional transmission organization’s capacity peaks and also during the one-hour annual First Energy (FE) transmission peak demand.

As a not-for-profit, consumer-owned organization, Edgerton Utilities’ electric rates are designed to cover the cost of providing the reliable service our customers have come to expect.

By voluntarily helping manage our community’s electric demand on days when electric demand is high, local consumers can help keep their electric bills down.

“Our goal is to keep as many dollars in the pockets of local consumers as possible,” Fitzcharles said. “By working together, we can help keep everyone’s utility bills lower.”

“A good rule of thumb is: ‘If you’re not using it, turn it off.’ This includes lights, televisions, stereos and computers,”

A few additional tips:

• Set air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees. If possible, turn air conditioners off between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. You can keep more comfortable by pre-cooling your home or business at night and turning off the air conditioner between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Some central cooling systems allow you to use the unit’s circulating fan without running the power-intensive air conditioner compressor.

• Use fans, including ceiling fans, to cool and circulate air instead of air conditioners.

• Draw shades and blinds to prevent the sun from adding heat to your home or office.

• Use outdoor grills or microwave ovens instead of ranges and ovens, or go out to eat tonight!

• Turn off any unnecessary lights.

• Water lawns, gardens and landscaping before 10 a.m., after 8 p.m. or on weekends.

• Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

• Use clothes washers and dryers before 10 a.m., after 8 p.m., or on weekends.

• Run dishwashers before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

• Set automatic dehumidifiers to their highest settings or turn them off between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to check the local media for Peak Power Alerts and easy tips to reduce peak electric demands from June through September.

Customers with questions are encouraged to contact the utilities at 419-298-2912