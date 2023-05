(PRESS RELEASE) Today, beginning at 1:00 PM, all students and staff will depart the district at 111 E. River Street and travel by school bus to Life-Changing Church, 428 W. Vine Street (US Hwy 6 West), Edgerton, Ohio.

Students and staff will be in different rooms of the church for activities. They will then dismiss from the church at the normal time of 3:00pm.

Again, this is a DRILL. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the school.