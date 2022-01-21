Edgerton State Of The Village Address

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

By: Mayor Bob Day

As we turn the page on 2021 to begin a new chapter in 2022 let us take a moment and be reflective on what has changed and been accomplished in the Village of Edgerton in this past year.

The year began with the unannounced pull out of Huntington Bank at two locations, but with a rapid response combination of the Village, Edgerton Development, Inc. and Edgerton Area Foundation, State Bank was contacted and opened their doors by May of 2021.

Three new businesses, Cup O’Joy, Fat Saturday Salvage, and Magnolia Roots, opened for business pumping new life in the downtown district.

Jason Dietsch Trailor Sales has had several expansions as his business continues to grow. He has recorded sales in all 50 states and into Canada, Mexico and even across the pond into Europe.

On the industrial side, Matsu announced in May that they would be investing $4.5 million in new equipment and adding 104 new jobs to their local plant.

Three new homes have been added to the community, while updating and improving of many others continue.

Even though at times the pace seems slow, focus continues to be on improvements in our parks and funding for new sidewalks, especially for our students on routes to our schools.

Within our local village government, we have had wholesale employee changes through retirements and those that have chosen to leave.

Our new Village Administrator, Dawn Fitzcharles, leads the way of seven new full-time employees along with five part time employees coming aboard. The changes will improve our ability to serve our community and give us 24/7 police ‘in person’ coverage like we haven’t seen in a long time.

Rolling into 2022, water towers, our water plant and mail lift station have updates in place for this year. We are looking to our previously seldom used Public Service Committee to utilize the volunteerism vein that runs deep in our community and help push improvement across the village forward.

With our unwavering resolve and new team in place, we are ready to meet all challenges that 2022 may bring our way.