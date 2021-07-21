Edgerton To Celebrate End Of Summer With Community Movie Night

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 21, 2021

Edgerton Community Movie Night: Let’s celebrate the end of summer and back to school.

Join us at the Village Town Hall parking lot on August 5, 2021 for a drive-in movie night that’s perfect for the whole family and benefits a good cause!

Event proceeds will benefit the Joyful Bird Ministries and the Edgerton Bulldog Bags Program. Both programs serve the Edgerton Community in a big way!

Movie will start ~9:25 PM (rain date August 12, 2021).

Thank you to the event sponsors: The Hicksville Bank, Big C Lumber, and the Bryan Theatre.

 

newspaper-banner-ad-1.jpg

Be the first to comment on "Edgerton To Celebrate End Of Summer With Community Movie Night"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*