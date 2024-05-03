EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Bid Accepted For Oak Street Resurfacing Project

PHOTO BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTERARBOR DAY FESTIVITIES … Edgerton Mayor Robert Day discusses two tree plantings that took place the week of April 22nd-26th. One honoring Beth Ann Garber, the other Steven “Stevie” Kimpel.

By: Jenna Frisby

The Village Reporter

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Edgerton Village Council met on May 1st, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. in a joint meeting with the St. Joseph Township Trustees followed by their regular village council meeting.

Present were five of the councilors ...