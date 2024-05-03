Fountain City Festival Sets Audition Dates For “Newsies”

(PRESS RELEASE) – Fountain City Festival in collaboration with Art of Movement Dance Studio has selected the Disney musical “Newsies” for its annual summer production and has scheduled auditions for May 17 and 18 at the Bryan Arts and Education Center, 325 W. High Street, in Bryan, Ohio.

Auditions are divided into two groups: all those auditioning for a dancing role will audition as a group during the first hour of the scheduled time.

Dancers must be on time and may even come a little early to warm up. General auditions for singers, dancers and actors will follow.

Friday, May 17, dance auditions will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; general auditions from 6:30-9:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, dance auditions will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by general auditions between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

“Newsies” is an exciting show inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City, It’s a tale of how a rag-tag group of newsboys—called “Newsies”—take on the rich and powerful newspaper publishers who have changed to rules to make it harder for the boys to make a buck.

With the help of a young female reporter, the Newsies’s strike becomes big news for all of New York City. Rousing songs and high-energy choreography make this a show children, as well as adults will enjoy.

Show dates for “Newsies” are July 18, 19, 20 and 21. An audition packet with all the details including audition songs and dialog is available online at fcf.theater and on FCF’s Facebook page.

Fountain City Festival, headquartered in Bryan, is a non-profit organization dedicated to producing professional quality theatre in the region.