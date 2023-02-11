EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Police Department Starts Dare Program In Edgerton Schools

PROGRAM UNDERWAY … Edgerton Police Chief Gary Plotts, left and Edgerton Police Chaplain Byron Adams, right, hold up the DARE t-shirt that is being given out to kids in the Edgerton Schools. The t-shirt states "DARE to resist drugs and violence." (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Village of Edgerton's February 7 council meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day.

Five council members, Jason Gruver, Chuck Wallace, Leslie VanAusdale, Pam Wampler and Lance Bowsher were in attendance.