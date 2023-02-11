Williams SWCD Holds 2023 Reorganizational Meeting

At the January board meeting, the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) Board of Supervisors welcomed Dawn Bowling as she began her term serving the residents of Williams County.

Dawn currently works as a Grain Solutions Advisor with Sunrise Co-operative based out of Fremont, Ohio.

She has an Ag Business degree from Michigan State University. Dawn grew up on a farm just south of Edon where she continues to manage the grain operation where they raise corn, beans, and wheat.

Dawn’s family operation has been involved in no-till and conservation practices for several generations as her grandfather and father were faithful stewards of their land.

Working alongside her father, Jim Coleman, over the years and watching him be a leader in the local community has persuaded her of the need to give back while supporting the agricultural community.

The 2023 Williams SWCD Board: Chairman – Bob Short; Vice Chairman – Kevin Miller; Fiscal Agent – Jon Hake; Secretary – Otis Sloan; Member – Dawn Bowling.

The Williams SWCD’s regular board meetings are held the second Monday of each month starting at 6:00 p.m., except for September and October, which will be held September 6 and October 10, all starting at 6:00 p.m.

The meetings are held in the Williams SWCD Agricultural Services Meeting Room, 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier, and are open to the public.

If you are interested in attending a meeting, please call the office ahead of time to be placed on the agenda and to check for any schedule changes.

Anyone wishing to be notified of Special Meetings or changes in dates, time, or location of Regular Meetings should phone the Williams SWCD office at 419-636-9395.