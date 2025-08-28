Edgerton’s Avrie Herman Named Finalist For National FFA Agriscience Fair

PRESS RELEASE – More than 20 agricultural teachers and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met virtually to determine what FFA members and teams will compete for top honors in the 2025 National FFA Agriscience Fair.

Avrie Herman of the Edgerton FFA chapter in Edgerton, Ohio has been named a national finalist this year in the Animal Science category in the sophomore division 3 competition.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a key competition that is part of the annual National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 29- Nov. 1, 2025, in Indianapolis.

To qualify, FFA members working as individuals or teams in grades 7 through 12 are required to conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture or food science industries and win their state’s FFA agriscience fair.

Individuals or teams compete in one of six categories – animal systems; environmental services/natural resource systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social science – in six divisions – individuals in grades 7-8, teams grades 7-8, individuals grades 9-10, teams grades 9-10, individuals in grades 11-12, and teams grades 11-12.

First-place winners in each state have qualified for the national pre-qualifying judging. The panel of judges reviewed entries and selected a maximum of 12 in each category and division to move on to the national competition. For a complete list of results, check here: https://www.ffa.org/participate/awards/agriscience-fair/.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 1,042,245 student members as part of 9,407 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Edgerton FFA is proud of the hard work and dedication Avrie has shown in her success of her animal agriscience fair project.

We are excited as she prepares for the virtual interview that happens in the middle of September and wish her luck as she prepares for the National FFA Convention in October.