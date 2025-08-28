Four County Career Center Board Approves Contracts, Welcomes Donation

On August 21, 2025, the Four County Career Center Board of Education held the Regular Board Meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Four County Career Center.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

-July Board Meeting Minutes.

-Financial statements and investments for the month of July 2025 as presented.

-Appropriation modifications as presented.

-Then and Now Certifications.

-Services agreement with U.S. Omni and TSACG Compliance Services inc.

-Updated Law Enforcement Senior cost sheet.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

-The resignation of Katie Metz, Preschool Aide.

-A one-year Administrative Contract to Jacob Mourey, EMIS/Data Quality Manager.

-Aarika Morr, Guest Services and Skill Instructor.

-A one-year Certified Contract to Jessie Rentschler, Intervention Specialist.

-A one-year Certified Contract to Alexis Davie, Preschool Teacher.

-2025-26 Certified and Educational Aid Substitutes.

-Mentors and RESA Program Coordinator for the 25-26 School year.

-Lab/Lab Instructors; Club Advisors.; Instructors for Independent Study.; Adult Education Instructors.

-A donation to the Welding Lab by Family Farm and Home, Defiance.

-Personal Communication Policy Update.

-Resolution approving change orders for the expansion project. ● Garmann Miller Facilities Master Planning Services Proposal.

Upcoming meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education include the regular August Board Meeting, on September 18, 2025 at 5:30 in Room A101A at Four County Career Center.