Edgerton’s Class Of 1971 Gathers For 55th Reunion



PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

EDGERTON CLASS OF 1971 … Front row in front of staircase from left to right: Bruce Dunkle, Sheila (Warner) Cress, Gail (Mayer) Sito, Cindy (Balogh) Leppelmeier, Kathy (Simpson) Wheeler, Connie (Dooley) Normandeau, Barbara Thomas. Second row on staircase: Doug Chaffee, Caleb Kurtz, Jane Cape, Karen (Buff) Nihart, Suzie (Grundish) Studer, Beverly (Krill) Emch, Donna (Radabaugh) Missler, Mary (Cape) Juarez. Back row: Dan Dietsch, Mike Pierce, Jane (Stark) Kaiser, Barbara Lutterbein, Richard Wirth, Kay (Jennings) Lane, Bob Swary, Garold Keppeler, Don Stoll. Jim Ford also came but had left before the picture was taken.

The Edgerton High School class of 1971 gathered at the home of Dick and Kathy Wheeler in Bryan on Saturday, Sept. 26, to celebrate their 55th class reunion. It was an amazing evening, with the same question being asked over and over again, “Where have the years gone?”

They reminisced about those innocent high school years, while sharing many memories, both funny and sad. They remembered their classmates whom they have lost over the years. They laughed at times as if they were teenagers again. Some came from far away, but many still remain close to their Edgerton area roots, or nearby. They ate delicious food and desserts, and they looked at many old yearbooks, pictures, Eavesdroppers, newspaper articles, programs from high school, elementary pictures from St. Mary’s, and a lot of other memorabilia.

Friendships were rekindled from years ago, and one thing for sure, they agreed they will always be Bulldogs! They also decided they are still an awesome class, just with a few more wrinkles and sore joints! This class has remained dedicated to having a class reunion every five years since 1971. They are proud of that dedication. Displayed is their original 1971 class banner.

— Press Release

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