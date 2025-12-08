Edgerton’s Cole Huard Enjoys Plenty Of Success In Go-Kart Racing

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

BEHIND THE SCENES … Cole Huard stands beside his go-kart chassis in his indoor garage following the O’Reilly Auto Parts National Indoor Kart Championship held over the Thanksgiving Day weekend in Batesville, Mississippi.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

Cole Huard has made quite a reputation throughout the go-kart racing circuit, where he’s stead...