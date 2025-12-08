Kaleb Schaffner (2002 – 2025)

Kaleb John Schaffner, age 23, of West Unity, Ohio shed all his earthly and physical constraints and experienced freedom only Heaven can give on December 7, 2025.

He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Even in his limited capacity, his infectious smile touched everyone he met and even in his passing, Kaleb will continue to touch lives in happy memories.

Kaleb was a 2022 graduate of Hilltop High School, always running the halls with his aide, Phyllis Lero. He enjoyed attending his Adult Day Program, Trinity Place, with his friends and staff who will miss him dearly.

Although he was a sensitive soul, he got a good laugh from others’ minor mishaps. He would not pass up any dessert- especially chocolate cake. He enjoyed going to sporting events to watch his brothers and friends play. He will most be remembered for his love of peppermint patties.

He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Vicki Schaffner of West Unity, Ohio; two brothers, Austin (Tori) Schaffner of Columbus, Ohio and Jordan Schaffner of West Unity, Ohio; maternal grandparents, John and Ruth Burchett of Morral, Ohio; paternal grandparents, Denny and Elaine Schaffner of Fayette, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Jackie Rufenacht of Fayette, Ohio, and Steve (Patty) Burchett of Parkville, Missouri; cousins, Gavin Rufenacht, Mataya Rufenacht, Luke (Allie) Burchett, Katie Burchett, and Lilly Burchett.

Visitation for Kaleb will be held Friday, December 12, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Lockport Mennonite Church, 9269 Co Rd 21N, Stryker. Private family burial will take place at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 13, 2025, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Matt Weaver officiating. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Trinity Place of Filling Homes. Condolences and fond memories can be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.