ROCKET MARCHING BAND … Heather Vollmer of Edgerton and Trey Whitney of Edon have signed a National Letter of Intent to play in the Toledo Rockets Marching Band. Heather will be majoring in Music Education and Trey will be majoring in Biology (Pre-Med Concentration). Pictured with Heather and Trey are their parents, David and Cheri Vollmer and Tim and Melissa Whitney.