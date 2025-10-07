Edgerton’s Southern Rock-Toberfest Pays Tribute To Southern Rock Legends

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SOUTHERN ROCK-TOBERFEST PERFORMERS … Christ Church Worship Band of Fort Wayne, Indiana performed on Saturday, October 4 as part of the first annual Southern Rock-Toberfest held at Fleo’s Flicks Drive-In Theatre in Edgerton.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

It was a gathering for those who remembered such legendary musicians such as David Allen Co...