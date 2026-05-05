Museum Of Fulton County Hosting Free Wild Herbs Program On May 15

Wauseon, OH — The Museum of Fulton County invites guests to uncover the surprising uses of wild herbs and flowers growing in Northwest Ohio during a free program on Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

During the “Herbs, Weeds and Wanderings” program, guests will learn about the traditional uses of native and naturalized wild plants — how they were foraged, prepared, and used in everyday life.

Jonnie Wagner, a Northwest Ohio-based realtor and herbal enthusiast, will be discussing wild plants and their everyday uses. Long before modern medicine, the people of Northwest Ohio relied on the land for healing and nourishment.

During this free program, guests will discover the connection between plants and their history, including real-life experiences and simple, approachable ways to use herbs for tea, wellness, and natural living.

“What if the “weeds” in your backyard could soothe a cough, calm your nerves, or become a cup of tea,” shared Jonnie Wagner, herbal enthusiast and forager.

“Join us to uncover the surprising uses of wild herbs and flowers growing right here in Northwest Ohio. My presentation will open your eyes to the natural resources at your feet and teach beginner-friendly ways to identify, use, and appreciate them.”

Jonnie Wagner, also known as “jonnie dee,” blends her love of nature with a passion for helping others see the magic of everyday plants.

Based in Northwest Ohio, Wagner shares a 30-year self-taught knowledge about foraging, herbal teas, medicinal uses of plants, gifted to us by nature. Her goal is to inspire others to slow down, notice, and reconnect with the world around us.

While the “Herbs, Weeds and Wanderings” program is free and open to the public, pre-registration is required. Interested individuals can register at the museum, call 419.337.7922 or send a message to info@museumoffultoncounty.org.

This special program is funded in part by the America 250-Ohio Commission and the Spiess Research Center.

As a 501c3 non-profit organization, the museum appreciates the support of donors and sponsors to help make events like this possible and continue the mission of the history museum.

Other upcoming events planned at the Museum of Fulton County include Senior Discovery Days, Barney Oldfield Day, and Open House events at the Wauseon Depot and the Lauber Hill Meeting House.

Additional event information can be found online at www.museumoffultoncounty.org/upcoming-events.

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

To learn more about the “Herbs, Weeds and Wanderings” program, other special events, shopping, memberships, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County, call 419-337-7922 or visit www.museumoffultoncounty.org.

Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.