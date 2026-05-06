Local May 2026 Primary Election Results

Unofficial primary election results from the May 5, 2026, Ohio primary (May 5, 2026 @ 11:30 p.m.). All figures are unofficial until certified by county boards of elections. Updates will be provided as they arrive.

At a Glance

Williams County: 5,609 of 24,098 registered voters cast ballots — 23.28% turnout (reported 9:03 p.m., May 5, 2026).

5,609 of 24,098 registered voters cast ballots — (reported 9:03 p.m., May 5, 2026). Fulton County: 7,138 ballots cast across all 29 of 29 precincts — 24.86% turnout (last updated 9:26:51 p.m., May 5, 2026).

7,138 ballots cast across all 29 of 29 precincts — (last updated 9:26:51 p.m., May 5, 2026). Headline outcomes: Bryan voters rejected a charter amendment to eliminate the elected Board of Public Affairs; Vivek Ramaswamy won the GOP gubernatorial primary statewide; Sherrod Brown easily won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary; Derek Merrin led the crowded GOP field in the 9th Congressional District.

Williams County

Local Issues

Saunders Theatre Operations 3 LLC — Liquor Option (140 South Lynn Street, Bryan)

Sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor.

Yes — 224 (77.24%)

No — 66 (22.76%)

Total votes: 290

Saunders Theatre Operations 3 LLC — Liquor Option with Sunday Sales (140–148 South Lynn Street, Bryan)

Sale of wine, mixed beverages, spirituous liquor, and Sunday sales.

Yes — 222 (76.55%)

No — 68 (23.45%)

Total votes: 290

Village of West Unity — Parks & Recreation Levy

Renewal, 1 mill for 5 years, commencing 2026 (first due 2027).

For — 143 (67.14%)

Against — 70 (32.86%)

Total votes: 213

Bryan City Charter Amendment

Eliminate the elected Board of Public Affairs and transfer Bryan Municipal Utilities oversight to the mayor and city council.

Yes — 406 (23.21%)

No — 1,343 (76.79%)

Total votes: 1,749

Williams County Candidates

County Auditor — Republican Primary

Vickie L. Grimm — 3,254 (100.00%)

County Commissioner — Republican Primary

Bartley E. Westfall — 3,087 (100.00%)

Judge, Court of Common Pleas — Republican Primary

Karen K. Gallagher — 2,223 (54.19%)

Abigail L. Wurm — 1,879 (45.81%)

Fulton County

Local Issues

York Township — Road Levy

Additional 1 mill for 5 years for road construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair.

For — 269 (43.04%)

Against — 356 (56.96%)

Total votes: 625

Royalton Township — Fire Protection Levy

Renewal, 1.7 mills for 5 years.

For — 174 (69.32%)

Against — 77 (30.68%)

Total votes: 251

Evergreen Local School District — Income Tax

Renewal of 0.25% income tax for 5 years beginning January 1, 2028, for current expenses.

For — 727 (47.89%)

Against — 791 (52.11%)

Total votes: 1,518

Archbold Local School District — Property Tax

Renewal of 3.218 mills for 5 years for current expenses.

For — 773 (51.81%)

Against — 719 (48.19%)

Total votes: 1,492

Gorham Township — Cemetery Levy

Renewal of 0.5 mill for 5 years for the Gorham Township Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

For — 188 (72.31%)

Against — 72 (27.69%)

Total votes: 260

Fulton County Emergency Medical Services

Renewal of 4 mills for 5 years for emergency medical services.

For — 4,393 (62.32%)

Against — 2,656 (37.68%)

Total votes: 7,049

Clinton Township — Road Improvements

Additional 1 mill for 5 years for road improvements.

For — 655 (46.72%)

Against — 747 (53.28%)

Total votes: 1,402

Clinton Township — Fire Protection

Additional 1 mill for 5 years for fire protection.

For — 685 (49.03%)

Against — 712 (50.97%)

Total votes: 1,397

Village of Archbold — Current Expenses

Renewal of 3.3 mills for 5 years.

For — 559 (61.90%)

Against — 344 (38.10%)

Total votes: 903

Village of Swanton — Parks & Recreation

Additional 1.5 mills for 5 years for parks and recreational facilities and programs.

For — 374 (60.23%)

Against — 247 (39.77%)

Total votes: 621

Village of Delta — Parks & Recreation

Renewal of 1 mill for 5 years.

For — 273 (60.00%)

Against — 182 (40.00%)

Total votes: 455

City of Wauseon — Charter Amendment (Building & Zoning)

Proposed charter amendment to create a new Department of Building and Zoning.

Yes — 456 (46.58%)

No — 523 (53.42%)

Total votes: 979

City of Wauseon — Parks & Recreation Levy

Additional 1.6 mills for 5 years for parks and recreational purposes.

For — 389 (39.61%)

Against — 593 (60.39%)

Total votes: 982

Fulton County Candidates

County Commissioner — Republican Primary

Jeff Rupp — 4,210 (100.00%)

County Auditor — Republican Primary

Brett J. Kolb — 4,243 (100.00%)

Common Pleas Judge, Probate & Juvenile Division — Republican Primary

Stacey L. Stiriz — 4,060 (100.00%)

State and District Results

U.S. Senate (Unexpired Term)

Statewide — Democratic Primary

Sherrod Brown — 646,839 (89.3%)

Ron Kincaid — 77,591 (10.7%)

Total reported: 724,430

Statewide — Republican Primary

Jon Husted — uncontested

Local Breakdown

Republican (Husted): Fulton 4,286 (100%) • Williams 3,281 (100%)

Democratic:

Fulton: Sherrod Brown 1,524 (88.09%); Ron Kincaid 206 (11.91%)

Williams: Sherrod Brown 997 (86.25%); Ron Kincaid 159 (13.75%)

Libertarian:

Fulton: Jeffrey M. Kanter 24 (57.14%); William B. Redpath 18 (42.86%)

Williams: William B. Redpath 14 (100%)

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Statewide — Republican Primary

Vivek Ramaswamy / Robert A. McColley — 646,123 (82.4%)

Casey Putsch / Kimberly C. Georgeton — 137,846 (17.6%)

Total reported: 783,969

Statewide — Democratic Primary

Amy Acton / David Pepper — uncontested

Statewide — Libertarian Primary

Don Kissick / James L. Mills — 7,815 (100%)

Travis Vought / Christy Jo Orr — 0 (0%)

Local Breakdown

Republican:

Fulton: Ramaswamy/McColley 3,446 (77.21%); Putsch/Georgeton 1,017 (22.79%)

Williams: Ramaswamy/McColley 2,924 (79.16%); Putsch/Georgeton 770 (20.84%)

Democratic:

Fulton: Acton/Pepper 1,676 (100%)

Williams: Acton/Pepper 1,098 (100%)

Libertarian:

Fulton: Kissick/Mills 44 (88%); Write-in 6 (12%)

Williams: Kissick/Mills 26 (100%)

Attorney General

Statewide — Democratic Primary

John J. Kulewicz — 404,124 (62.9%)

Elliot Forhan — 238,305 (37.1%)

Total reported: 642,429

Statewide — Republican Primary

Keith Faber — uncontested

Local Breakdown

Republican (Faber): Fulton 4,189 (100%) • Williams 3,001 (100%)

Democratic:

Fulton: Kulewicz 873 (57.10%); Forhan 656 (42.90%)

Williams: Kulewicz 530 (52.89%); Forhan 472 (47.11%)

Auditor of State

Democratic Primary: Annette Blackwell — uncontested

Republican Primary: Frank LaRose — uncontested

Local Totals:

Fulton (R): LaRose 4,231 (100%) • Fulton (D): Blackwell 1,556 (100%) • Fulton (L): Write-in 7 (100%)

Williams (R): LaRose 3,078 (100%) • Williams (D): Blackwell 982 (100%)

Secretary of State

Statewide — Republican Primary

Robert Sprague — 520,272 (70%)

Marcell Strbich — 220,655 (30%)

Total reported: 740,927

Statewide — Democratic Primary

Allison Russo — 446,240 (68%)

Bryan Hambley — 213,070 (32%)

Total reported: 659,310

Local Breakdown

Republican:

Fulton: Sprague 3,159 (75.16%); Strbich 1,044 (24.84%)

Williams: Sprague 2,574 (73.67%); Strbich 920 (26.33%)

Democratic:

Fulton: Russo 1,079 (68.08%); Hambley 506 (31.92%)

Williams: Russo 695 (65.75%); Hambley 362 (34.25%)

Libertarian (Tom Pruss): Fulton 36 (100%) • Williams 23 (100%)

Treasurer of State

Statewide — Republican Primary

Jay Edwards — 394,534 (53%)

Kristina D. Roegner — 348,472 (47%)

Total reported: 743,006

Statewide — Democratic Primary

Seth Walsh — uncontested

Local Breakdown

Republican:

Fulton: Edwards 2,386 (56.67%); Roegner 1,824 (43.33%)

Williams: Edwards 1,827 (53.08%); Roegner 1,615 (46.92%)

Democratic (Walsh): Fulton 1,539 (100%) • Williams 966 (100%)

Ohio Supreme Court Justice — Term Beginning January 1, 2027

Democratic Primary: Marilyn Zayas — uncontested

Republican Primary: Daniel R. Hawkins — uncontested

Local Totals:

Republican (Hawkins): Fulton 4,050 (100%) • Williams 2,854 (100%)

Democratic (Zayas): Fulton 1,564 (100%) • Williams 967 (100%)

Ohio Supreme Court Justice — Term Beginning January 2, 2027

Statewide — Republican Primary

Colleen O’Donnell — 227,632 (32%)

Andrew King — 211,273 (30%)

Jill Lanzinger — 138,175 (20%)

Ronald Lewis — 128,302 (18%)

Total reported: 705,382

Statewide — Democratic Primary

Jennifer Brunner — uncontested

Local Breakdown — Republican

Fulton: Andrew King 1,234 (30.05%); Jill Lanzinger 1,204 (29.32%); Colleen O’Donnell 1,107 (26.95%); Ronald Lewis 562 (13.68%)

Williams: Colleen O’Donnell 1,000 (29.37%); Jill Lanzinger 930 (27.31%); Andrew King 910 (26.73%); Ronald Lewis 565 (16.59%)

Democratic (Brunner): Fulton 1,586 (100%) • Williams 992 (100%)

6th District Court of Appeals — Term Beginning February 9, 2027

Republican Primary (Michael R. Goulding): Fulton 3,961 (100%) • Williams 2,784 (100%)

6th District Court of Appeals — Term Beginning February 10, 2027

Republican Primary (CJ Kamm): Fulton 3,911 (100%) • Williams 2,741 (100%)

Democratic Primary (Myron C. Duhart): Fulton 1,488 (100%) • Williams 944 (100%)

1st District State Senator — Republican Primary

Districtwide

Craig S. Riedel — 21,825 (51%)

James M. Hoops — 20,912 (49%)

Total reported: 42,737

Local Breakdown

Fulton: James M. Hoops 2,664 (56.11%); Craig S. Riedel 2,084 (43.89%)

Williams: James M. Hoops 2,321 (57.06%); Craig S. Riedel 1,747 (42.94%)

81st District, Ohio House of Representatives

Districtwide — Republican Primary

Patti Rockey — 8,661 (71%)

Brandon Moskwa — 3,574 (29%)

Total reported: 12,235

Districtwide — Democratic Primary

David Swanson — uncontested

Local Breakdown

Republican:

Fulton: Rockey 3,009 (68.50%); Moskwa 1,384 (31.50%)

Williams: Rockey 3,025 (74.29%); Moskwa 1,047 (25.71%)

Democratic (Swanson): Fulton 1,509 (100%) • Williams 997 (100%)

9th Congressional District

Districtwide — Republican Primary

Derek Merrin — 22,775 (44%)

Josh Williams — 13,403 (26%)

Madison Sheahan — 10,583 (20%)

Alea Nadeem — 2,794 (5%)

Anthony Bruce Campbell — 2,631 (5%)

Total reported: 52,186

Districtwide — Democratic Primary

Marcy Kaptur — uncontested

Districtwide — Libertarian Primary

Matthew Althaus — 433 (58%)

David Edward Gedert — 317 (42%)

Total reported: 750

Local Breakdown — Republican

Fulton: Derek Merrin 2,332 (49.65%); Josh Williams 1,155 (24.59%); Madison Sheahan 845 (17.99%); Alea Nadeem 198 (4.22%); Anthony Bruce Campbell 167 (3.56%)

Williams: Derek Merrin 1,723 (45.32%); Josh Williams 1,073 (28.22%); Madison Sheahan 588 (15.47%); Alea Nadeem 238 (6.26%); Anthony Bruce Campbell 180 (4.73%)

Democratic (Kaptur): Fulton 1,690 (100%) • Williams 1,075 (100%)

Libertarian:

Fulton: Matthew Althaus 37 (71.15%); David Edward Gedert 15 (28.85%)

Williams: Matthew Althaus 15 (53.57%); David Edward Gedert 13 (46.43%)

Party Key: (R) Republican • (D) Democratic • (L) Libertarian

Results are unofficial and subject to certification by the respective county boards of elections.