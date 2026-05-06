Local May 2026 Primary Election Results

Unofficial primary election results from the May 5, 2026, Ohio primary (May 5, 2026 @ 11:30 p.m.). All figures are unofficial until certified by county boards of elections. Updates will be provided as they arrive.
At a Glance
- Williams County: 5,609 of 24,098 registered voters cast ballots — 23.28% turnout (reported 9:03 p.m., May 5, 2026).
- Fulton County: 7,138 ballots cast across all 29 of 29 precincts — 24.86% turnout (last updated 9:26:51 p.m., May 5, 2026).
- Headline outcomes: Bryan voters rejected a charter amendment to eliminate the elected Board of Public Affairs; Vivek Ramaswamy won the GOP gubernatorial primary statewide; Sherrod Brown easily won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary; Derek Merrin led the crowded GOP field in the 9th Congressional District.
Williams County
Local Issues
Saunders Theatre Operations 3 LLC — Liquor Option (140 South Lynn Street, Bryan)
Sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor.
- Yes — 224 (77.24%)
- No — 66 (22.76%)
- Total votes: 290
Saunders Theatre Operations 3 LLC — Liquor Option with Sunday Sales (140–148 South Lynn Street, Bryan)
Sale of wine, mixed beverages, spirituous liquor, and Sunday sales.
- Yes — 222 (76.55%)
- No — 68 (23.45%)
- Total votes: 290
Village of West Unity — Parks & Recreation Levy
Renewal, 1 mill for 5 years, commencing 2026 (first due 2027).
- For — 143 (67.14%)
- Against — 70 (32.86%)
- Total votes: 213
Bryan City Charter Amendment
Eliminate the elected Board of Public Affairs and transfer Bryan Municipal Utilities oversight to the mayor and city council.
- Yes — 406 (23.21%)
- No — 1,343 (76.79%)
- Total votes: 1,749
Williams County Candidates
County Auditor — Republican Primary
- Vickie L. Grimm — 3,254 (100.00%)
County Commissioner — Republican Primary
- Bartley E. Westfall — 3,087 (100.00%)
Judge, Court of Common Pleas — Republican Primary
- Karen K. Gallagher — 2,223 (54.19%)
- Abigail L. Wurm — 1,879 (45.81%)
Fulton County
Local Issues
York Township — Road Levy
Additional 1 mill for 5 years for road construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair.
- For — 269 (43.04%)
- Against — 356 (56.96%)
- Total votes: 625
Royalton Township — Fire Protection Levy
Renewal, 1.7 mills for 5 years.
- For — 174 (69.32%)
- Against — 77 (30.68%)
- Total votes: 251
Evergreen Local School District — Income Tax
Renewal of 0.25% income tax for 5 years beginning January 1, 2028, for current expenses.
- For — 727 (47.89%)
- Against — 791 (52.11%)
- Total votes: 1,518
Archbold Local School District — Property Tax
Renewal of 3.218 mills for 5 years for current expenses.
- For — 773 (51.81%)
- Against — 719 (48.19%)
- Total votes: 1,492
Gorham Township — Cemetery Levy
Renewal of 0.5 mill for 5 years for the Gorham Township Pleasant View Union Cemetery.
- For — 188 (72.31%)
- Against — 72 (27.69%)
- Total votes: 260
Fulton County Emergency Medical Services
Renewal of 4 mills for 5 years for emergency medical services.
- For — 4,393 (62.32%)
- Against — 2,656 (37.68%)
- Total votes: 7,049
Clinton Township — Road Improvements
Additional 1 mill for 5 years for road improvements.
- For — 655 (46.72%)
- Against — 747 (53.28%)
- Total votes: 1,402
Clinton Township — Fire Protection
Additional 1 mill for 5 years for fire protection.
- For — 685 (49.03%)
- Against — 712 (50.97%)
- Total votes: 1,397
Village of Archbold — Current Expenses
Renewal of 3.3 mills for 5 years.
- For — 559 (61.90%)
- Against — 344 (38.10%)
- Total votes: 903
Village of Swanton — Parks & Recreation
Additional 1.5 mills for 5 years for parks and recreational facilities and programs.
- For — 374 (60.23%)
- Against — 247 (39.77%)
- Total votes: 621
Village of Delta — Parks & Recreation
Renewal of 1 mill for 5 years.
- For — 273 (60.00%)
- Against — 182 (40.00%)
- Total votes: 455
City of Wauseon — Charter Amendment (Building & Zoning)
Proposed charter amendment to create a new Department of Building and Zoning.
- Yes — 456 (46.58%)
- No — 523 (53.42%)
- Total votes: 979
City of Wauseon — Parks & Recreation Levy
Additional 1.6 mills for 5 years for parks and recreational purposes.
- For — 389 (39.61%)
- Against — 593 (60.39%)
- Total votes: 982
Fulton County Candidates
County Commissioner — Republican Primary
- Jeff Rupp — 4,210 (100.00%)
County Auditor — Republican Primary
- Brett J. Kolb — 4,243 (100.00%)
Common Pleas Judge, Probate & Juvenile Division — Republican Primary
- Stacey L. Stiriz — 4,060 (100.00%)
State and District Results
U.S. Senate (Unexpired Term)
Statewide — Democratic Primary
- Sherrod Brown — 646,839 (89.3%)
- Ron Kincaid — 77,591 (10.7%)
- Total reported: 724,430
Statewide — Republican Primary
- Jon Husted — uncontested
Local Breakdown
Republican (Husted): Fulton 4,286 (100%) • Williams 3,281 (100%)
Democratic:
- Fulton: Sherrod Brown 1,524 (88.09%); Ron Kincaid 206 (11.91%)
- Williams: Sherrod Brown 997 (86.25%); Ron Kincaid 159 (13.75%)
Libertarian:
- Fulton: Jeffrey M. Kanter 24 (57.14%); William B. Redpath 18 (42.86%)
- Williams: William B. Redpath 14 (100%)
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Statewide — Republican Primary
- Vivek Ramaswamy / Robert A. McColley — 646,123 (82.4%)
- Casey Putsch / Kimberly C. Georgeton — 137,846 (17.6%)
- Total reported: 783,969
Statewide — Democratic Primary
- Amy Acton / David Pepper — uncontested
Statewide — Libertarian Primary
- Don Kissick / James L. Mills — 7,815 (100%)
- Travis Vought / Christy Jo Orr — 0 (0%)
Local Breakdown
Republican:
- Fulton: Ramaswamy/McColley 3,446 (77.21%); Putsch/Georgeton 1,017 (22.79%)
- Williams: Ramaswamy/McColley 2,924 (79.16%); Putsch/Georgeton 770 (20.84%)
Democratic:
- Fulton: Acton/Pepper 1,676 (100%)
- Williams: Acton/Pepper 1,098 (100%)
Libertarian:
- Fulton: Kissick/Mills 44 (88%); Write-in 6 (12%)
- Williams: Kissick/Mills 26 (100%)
Attorney General
Statewide — Democratic Primary
- John J. Kulewicz — 404,124 (62.9%)
- Elliot Forhan — 238,305 (37.1%)
- Total reported: 642,429
Statewide — Republican Primary
- Keith Faber — uncontested
Local Breakdown
Republican (Faber): Fulton 4,189 (100%) • Williams 3,001 (100%)
Democratic:
- Fulton: Kulewicz 873 (57.10%); Forhan 656 (42.90%)
- Williams: Kulewicz 530 (52.89%); Forhan 472 (47.11%)
Auditor of State
Democratic Primary: Annette Blackwell — uncontested
Republican Primary: Frank LaRose — uncontested
Local Totals:
- Fulton (R): LaRose 4,231 (100%) • Fulton (D): Blackwell 1,556 (100%) • Fulton (L): Write-in 7 (100%)
- Williams (R): LaRose 3,078 (100%) • Williams (D): Blackwell 982 (100%)
Secretary of State
Statewide — Republican Primary
- Robert Sprague — 520,272 (70%)
- Marcell Strbich — 220,655 (30%)
- Total reported: 740,927
Statewide — Democratic Primary
- Allison Russo — 446,240 (68%)
- Bryan Hambley — 213,070 (32%)
- Total reported: 659,310
Local Breakdown
Republican:
- Fulton: Sprague 3,159 (75.16%); Strbich 1,044 (24.84%)
- Williams: Sprague 2,574 (73.67%); Strbich 920 (26.33%)
Democratic:
- Fulton: Russo 1,079 (68.08%); Hambley 506 (31.92%)
- Williams: Russo 695 (65.75%); Hambley 362 (34.25%)
Libertarian (Tom Pruss): Fulton 36 (100%) • Williams 23 (100%)
Treasurer of State
Statewide — Republican Primary
- Jay Edwards — 394,534 (53%)
- Kristina D. Roegner — 348,472 (47%)
- Total reported: 743,006
Statewide — Democratic Primary
- Seth Walsh — uncontested
Local Breakdown
Republican:
- Fulton: Edwards 2,386 (56.67%); Roegner 1,824 (43.33%)
- Williams: Edwards 1,827 (53.08%); Roegner 1,615 (46.92%)
Democratic (Walsh): Fulton 1,539 (100%) • Williams 966 (100%)
Ohio Supreme Court Justice — Term Beginning January 1, 2027
Democratic Primary: Marilyn Zayas — uncontested
Republican Primary: Daniel R. Hawkins — uncontested
Local Totals:
- Republican (Hawkins): Fulton 4,050 (100%) • Williams 2,854 (100%)
- Democratic (Zayas): Fulton 1,564 (100%) • Williams 967 (100%)
Ohio Supreme Court Justice — Term Beginning January 2, 2027
Statewide — Republican Primary
- Colleen O’Donnell — 227,632 (32%)
- Andrew King — 211,273 (30%)
- Jill Lanzinger — 138,175 (20%)
- Ronald Lewis — 128,302 (18%)
- Total reported: 705,382
Statewide — Democratic Primary
- Jennifer Brunner — uncontested
Local Breakdown — Republican
- Fulton: Andrew King 1,234 (30.05%); Jill Lanzinger 1,204 (29.32%); Colleen O’Donnell 1,107 (26.95%); Ronald Lewis 562 (13.68%)
- Williams: Colleen O’Donnell 1,000 (29.37%); Jill Lanzinger 930 (27.31%); Andrew King 910 (26.73%); Ronald Lewis 565 (16.59%)
Democratic (Brunner): Fulton 1,586 (100%) • Williams 992 (100%)
6th District Court of Appeals — Term Beginning February 9, 2027
Republican Primary (Michael R. Goulding): Fulton 3,961 (100%) • Williams 2,784 (100%)
6th District Court of Appeals — Term Beginning February 10, 2027
Republican Primary (CJ Kamm): Fulton 3,911 (100%) • Williams 2,741 (100%)
Democratic Primary (Myron C. Duhart): Fulton 1,488 (100%) • Williams 944 (100%)
1st District State Senator — Republican Primary
Districtwide
- Craig S. Riedel — 21,825 (51%)
- James M. Hoops — 20,912 (49%)
- Total reported: 42,737
Local Breakdown
- Fulton: James M. Hoops 2,664 (56.11%); Craig S. Riedel 2,084 (43.89%)
- Williams: James M. Hoops 2,321 (57.06%); Craig S. Riedel 1,747 (42.94%)
81st District, Ohio House of Representatives
Districtwide — Republican Primary
- Patti Rockey — 8,661 (71%)
- Brandon Moskwa — 3,574 (29%)
- Total reported: 12,235
Districtwide — Democratic Primary
- David Swanson — uncontested
Local Breakdown
Republican:
- Fulton: Rockey 3,009 (68.50%); Moskwa 1,384 (31.50%)
- Williams: Rockey 3,025 (74.29%); Moskwa 1,047 (25.71%)
Democratic (Swanson): Fulton 1,509 (100%) • Williams 997 (100%)
9th Congressional District
Districtwide — Republican Primary
- Derek Merrin — 22,775 (44%)
- Josh Williams — 13,403 (26%)
- Madison Sheahan — 10,583 (20%)
- Alea Nadeem — 2,794 (5%)
- Anthony Bruce Campbell — 2,631 (5%)
- Total reported: 52,186
Districtwide — Democratic Primary
- Marcy Kaptur — uncontested
Districtwide — Libertarian Primary
- Matthew Althaus — 433 (58%)
- David Edward Gedert — 317 (42%)
- Total reported: 750
Local Breakdown — Republican
- Fulton: Derek Merrin 2,332 (49.65%); Josh Williams 1,155 (24.59%); Madison Sheahan 845 (17.99%); Alea Nadeem 198 (4.22%); Anthony Bruce Campbell 167 (3.56%)
- Williams: Derek Merrin 1,723 (45.32%); Josh Williams 1,073 (28.22%); Madison Sheahan 588 (15.47%); Alea Nadeem 238 (6.26%); Anthony Bruce Campbell 180 (4.73%)
Democratic (Kaptur): Fulton 1,690 (100%) • Williams 1,075 (100%)
Libertarian:
- Fulton: Matthew Althaus 37 (71.15%); David Edward Gedert 15 (28.85%)
- Williams: Matthew Althaus 15 (53.57%); David Edward Gedert 13 (46.43%)
Party Key: (R) Republican • (D) Democratic • (L) Libertarian
Results are unofficial and subject to certification by the respective county boards of elections.