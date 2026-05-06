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Local May 2026 Primary Election Results

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Unofficial primary election results from the May 5, 2026, Ohio primary (May 5, 2026 @ 11:30 p.m.). All figures are unofficial until certified by county boards of elections.  Updates will be provided as they arrive.

At a Glance

  • Williams County: 5,609 of 24,098 registered voters cast ballots — 23.28% turnout (reported 9:03 p.m., May 5, 2026).
  • Fulton County: 7,138 ballots cast across all 29 of 29 precincts — 24.86% turnout (last updated 9:26:51 p.m., May 5, 2026).
  • Headline outcomes: Bryan voters rejected a charter amendment to eliminate the elected Board of Public Affairs; Vivek Ramaswamy won the GOP gubernatorial primary statewide; Sherrod Brown easily won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary; Derek Merrin led the crowded GOP field in the 9th Congressional District.

Williams County

Local Issues

Saunders Theatre Operations 3 LLC — Liquor Option (140 South Lynn Street, Bryan)

Sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor.

  • Yes — 224 (77.24%)
  • No — 66 (22.76%)
  • Total votes: 290

Saunders Theatre Operations 3 LLC — Liquor Option with Sunday Sales (140–148 South Lynn Street, Bryan)

Sale of wine, mixed beverages, spirituous liquor, and Sunday sales.

  • Yes — 222 (76.55%)
  • No — 68 (23.45%)
  • Total votes: 290

Village of West Unity — Parks & Recreation Levy

Renewal, 1 mill for 5 years, commencing 2026 (first due 2027).

  • For — 143 (67.14%)
  • Against — 70 (32.86%)
  • Total votes: 213

Bryan City Charter Amendment

Eliminate the elected Board of Public Affairs and transfer Bryan Municipal Utilities oversight to the mayor and city council.

  • Yes — 406 (23.21%)
  • No — 1,343 (76.79%)
  • Total votes: 1,749

Williams County Candidates

County Auditor — Republican Primary

  • Vickie L. Grimm — 3,254 (100.00%)

County Commissioner — Republican Primary

  • Bartley E. Westfall — 3,087 (100.00%)

Judge, Court of Common Pleas — Republican Primary

  • Karen K. Gallagher — 2,223 (54.19%)
  • Abigail L. Wurm — 1,879 (45.81%)

Fulton County

Local Issues

York Township — Road Levy

Additional 1 mill for 5 years for road construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair.

  • For — 269 (43.04%)
  • Against — 356 (56.96%)
  • Total votes: 625

Royalton Township — Fire Protection Levy

Renewal, 1.7 mills for 5 years.

  • For — 174 (69.32%)
  • Against — 77 (30.68%)
  • Total votes: 251

Evergreen Local School District — Income Tax

Renewal of 0.25% income tax for 5 years beginning January 1, 2028, for current expenses.

  • For — 727 (47.89%)
  • Against — 791 (52.11%)
  • Total votes: 1,518

Archbold Local School District — Property Tax

Renewal of 3.218 mills for 5 years for current expenses.

  • For — 773 (51.81%)
  • Against — 719 (48.19%)
  • Total votes: 1,492

Gorham Township — Cemetery Levy

Renewal of 0.5 mill for 5 years for the Gorham Township Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

  • For — 188 (72.31%)
  • Against — 72 (27.69%)
  • Total votes: 260

Fulton County Emergency Medical Services

Renewal of 4 mills for 5 years for emergency medical services.

  • For — 4,393 (62.32%)
  • Against — 2,656 (37.68%)
  • Total votes: 7,049

Clinton Township — Road Improvements

Additional 1 mill for 5 years for road improvements.

  • For — 655 (46.72%)
  • Against — 747 (53.28%)
  • Total votes: 1,402

Clinton Township — Fire Protection

Additional 1 mill for 5 years for fire protection.

  • For — 685 (49.03%)
  • Against — 712 (50.97%)
  • Total votes: 1,397

Village of Archbold — Current Expenses

Renewal of 3.3 mills for 5 years.

  • For — 559 (61.90%)
  • Against — 344 (38.10%)
  • Total votes: 903

Village of Swanton — Parks & Recreation

Additional 1.5 mills for 5 years for parks and recreational facilities and programs.

  • For — 374 (60.23%)
  • Against — 247 (39.77%)
  • Total votes: 621

Village of Delta — Parks & Recreation

Renewal of 1 mill for 5 years.

  • For — 273 (60.00%)
  • Against — 182 (40.00%)
  • Total votes: 455

City of Wauseon — Charter Amendment (Building & Zoning)

Proposed charter amendment to create a new Department of Building and Zoning.

  • Yes — 456 (46.58%)
  • No — 523 (53.42%)
  • Total votes: 979

City of Wauseon — Parks & Recreation Levy

Additional 1.6 mills for 5 years for parks and recreational purposes.

  • For — 389 (39.61%)
  • Against — 593 (60.39%)
  • Total votes: 982

Fulton County Candidates

County Commissioner — Republican Primary

  • Jeff Rupp — 4,210 (100.00%)

County Auditor — Republican Primary

  • Brett J. Kolb — 4,243 (100.00%)

Common Pleas Judge, Probate & Juvenile Division — Republican Primary

  • Stacey L. Stiriz — 4,060 (100.00%)

State and District Results

U.S. Senate (Unexpired Term)

Statewide — Democratic Primary

  • Sherrod Brown — 646,839 (89.3%)
  • Ron Kincaid — 77,591 (10.7%)
  • Total reported: 724,430

Statewide — Republican Primary

  • Jon Husted — uncontested

Local Breakdown

Republican (Husted): Fulton 4,286 (100%) • Williams 3,281 (100%)

Democratic:

  • Fulton: Sherrod Brown 1,524 (88.09%); Ron Kincaid 206 (11.91%)
  • Williams: Sherrod Brown 997 (86.25%); Ron Kincaid 159 (13.75%)

Libertarian:

  • Fulton: Jeffrey M. Kanter 24 (57.14%); William B. Redpath 18 (42.86%)
  • Williams: William B. Redpath 14 (100%)

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Statewide — Republican Primary

  • Vivek Ramaswamy / Robert A. McColley — 646,123 (82.4%)
  • Casey Putsch / Kimberly C. Georgeton — 137,846 (17.6%)
  • Total reported: 783,969

Statewide — Democratic Primary

  • Amy Acton / David Pepper — uncontested

Statewide — Libertarian Primary

  • Don Kissick / James L. Mills — 7,815 (100%)
  • Travis Vought / Christy Jo Orr — 0 (0%)

Local Breakdown

Republican:

  • Fulton: Ramaswamy/McColley 3,446 (77.21%); Putsch/Georgeton 1,017 (22.79%)
  • Williams: Ramaswamy/McColley 2,924 (79.16%); Putsch/Georgeton 770 (20.84%)

Democratic:

  • Fulton: Acton/Pepper 1,676 (100%)
  • Williams: Acton/Pepper 1,098 (100%)

Libertarian:

  • Fulton: Kissick/Mills 44 (88%); Write-in 6 (12%)
  • Williams: Kissick/Mills 26 (100%)

Attorney General

Statewide — Democratic Primary

  • John J. Kulewicz — 404,124 (62.9%)
  • Elliot Forhan — 238,305 (37.1%)
  • Total reported: 642,429

Statewide — Republican Primary

  • Keith Faber — uncontested

Local Breakdown

Republican (Faber): Fulton 4,189 (100%) • Williams 3,001 (100%)

Democratic:

  • Fulton: Kulewicz 873 (57.10%); Forhan 656 (42.90%)
  • Williams: Kulewicz 530 (52.89%); Forhan 472 (47.11%)

Auditor of State

Democratic Primary: Annette Blackwell — uncontested
Republican Primary: Frank LaRose — uncontested

Local Totals:

  • Fulton (R): LaRose 4,231 (100%) • Fulton (D): Blackwell 1,556 (100%) • Fulton (L): Write-in 7 (100%)
  • Williams (R): LaRose 3,078 (100%) • Williams (D): Blackwell 982 (100%)

Secretary of State

Statewide — Republican Primary

  • Robert Sprague — 520,272 (70%)
  • Marcell Strbich — 220,655 (30%)
  • Total reported: 740,927

Statewide — Democratic Primary

  • Allison Russo — 446,240 (68%)
  • Bryan Hambley — 213,070 (32%)
  • Total reported: 659,310

Local Breakdown

Republican:

  • Fulton: Sprague 3,159 (75.16%); Strbich 1,044 (24.84%)
  • Williams: Sprague 2,574 (73.67%); Strbich 920 (26.33%)

Democratic:

  • Fulton: Russo 1,079 (68.08%); Hambley 506 (31.92%)
  • Williams: Russo 695 (65.75%); Hambley 362 (34.25%)

Libertarian (Tom Pruss): Fulton 36 (100%) • Williams 23 (100%)

Treasurer of State

Statewide — Republican Primary

  • Jay Edwards — 394,534 (53%)
  • Kristina D. Roegner — 348,472 (47%)
  • Total reported: 743,006

Statewide — Democratic Primary

  • Seth Walsh — uncontested

Local Breakdown

Republican:

  • Fulton: Edwards 2,386 (56.67%); Roegner 1,824 (43.33%)
  • Williams: Edwards 1,827 (53.08%); Roegner 1,615 (46.92%)

Democratic (Walsh): Fulton 1,539 (100%) • Williams 966 (100%)

Ohio Supreme Court Justice — Term Beginning January 1, 2027

Democratic Primary: Marilyn Zayas — uncontested
Republican Primary: Daniel R. Hawkins — uncontested

Local Totals:

  • Republican (Hawkins): Fulton 4,050 (100%) • Williams 2,854 (100%)
  • Democratic (Zayas): Fulton 1,564 (100%) • Williams 967 (100%)

Ohio Supreme Court Justice — Term Beginning January 2, 2027

Statewide — Republican Primary

  • Colleen O’Donnell — 227,632 (32%)
  • Andrew King — 211,273 (30%)
  • Jill Lanzinger — 138,175 (20%)
  • Ronald Lewis — 128,302 (18%)
  • Total reported: 705,382

Statewide — Democratic Primary

  • Jennifer Brunner — uncontested

Local Breakdown — Republican

  • Fulton: Andrew King 1,234 (30.05%); Jill Lanzinger 1,204 (29.32%); Colleen O’Donnell 1,107 (26.95%); Ronald Lewis 562 (13.68%)
  • Williams: Colleen O’Donnell 1,000 (29.37%); Jill Lanzinger 930 (27.31%); Andrew King 910 (26.73%); Ronald Lewis 565 (16.59%)

Democratic (Brunner): Fulton 1,586 (100%) • Williams 992 (100%)

6th District Court of Appeals — Term Beginning February 9, 2027

Republican Primary (Michael R. Goulding): Fulton 3,961 (100%) • Williams 2,784 (100%)

6th District Court of Appeals — Term Beginning February 10, 2027

Republican Primary (CJ Kamm): Fulton 3,911 (100%) • Williams 2,741 (100%)
Democratic Primary (Myron C. Duhart): Fulton 1,488 (100%) • Williams 944 (100%)

1st District State Senator — Republican Primary

Districtwide

  • Craig S. Riedel — 21,825 (51%)
  • James M. Hoops — 20,912 (49%)
  • Total reported: 42,737

Local Breakdown

  • Fulton: James M. Hoops 2,664 (56.11%); Craig S. Riedel 2,084 (43.89%)
  • Williams: James M. Hoops 2,321 (57.06%); Craig S. Riedel 1,747 (42.94%)

81st District, Ohio House of Representatives

Districtwide — Republican Primary

  • Patti Rockey — 8,661 (71%)
  • Brandon Moskwa — 3,574 (29%)
  • Total reported: 12,235

Districtwide — Democratic Primary

  • David Swanson — uncontested

Local Breakdown

Republican:

  • Fulton: Rockey 3,009 (68.50%); Moskwa 1,384 (31.50%)
  • Williams: Rockey 3,025 (74.29%); Moskwa 1,047 (25.71%)

Democratic (Swanson): Fulton 1,509 (100%) • Williams 997 (100%)

9th Congressional District

Districtwide — Republican Primary

  • Derek Merrin — 22,775 (44%)
  • Josh Williams — 13,403 (26%)
  • Madison Sheahan — 10,583 (20%)
  • Alea Nadeem — 2,794 (5%)
  • Anthony Bruce Campbell — 2,631 (5%)
  • Total reported: 52,186

Districtwide — Democratic Primary

  • Marcy Kaptur — uncontested

Districtwide — Libertarian Primary

  • Matthew Althaus — 433 (58%)
  • David Edward Gedert — 317 (42%)
  • Total reported: 750

Local Breakdown — Republican

  • Fulton: Derek Merrin 2,332 (49.65%); Josh Williams 1,155 (24.59%); Madison Sheahan 845 (17.99%); Alea Nadeem 198 (4.22%); Anthony Bruce Campbell 167 (3.56%)
  • Williams: Derek Merrin 1,723 (45.32%); Josh Williams 1,073 (28.22%); Madison Sheahan 588 (15.47%); Alea Nadeem 238 (6.26%); Anthony Bruce Campbell 180 (4.73%)

Democratic (Kaptur): Fulton 1,690 (100%) • Williams 1,075 (100%)

Libertarian:

  • Fulton: Matthew Althaus 37 (71.15%); David Edward Gedert 15 (28.85%)
  • Williams: Matthew Althaus 15 (53.57%); David Edward Gedert 13 (46.43%)

Party Key: (R) Republican • (D) Democratic • (L) Libertarian

Results are unofficial and subject to certification by the respective county boards of elections.

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