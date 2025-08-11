Edon American Legion Post 662 Honored In Edon Days Parade

PHOTOS BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PETTING ZOO … This youngster combed the hair of a donkey in the petting zoo as part of the Edon Days weekend at Baker Park.

VOLLEYBALL TEAM … The Edon High School volleyball teams took part in Saturday’s Edon Days Parade riding on a float.

BEST OF SHOW . . .Reflections Salon & Tanning of Edon was the overall ‘Best of Show’ winner in the Edon Days Parade. Their float w...