One Person Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash South Of Fayette

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash which occurred on State Route 66 at County Road L in Franklin Township, Fulton County on August 10, 2025, at approximately 8:40 AM.

A 2019 Honda CR-V driven by 30-year-old McKenzie White of Louisville, Kentucky was southbound on State Route 66.

A 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Dustin J. Wood of Bryan, Ohio was eastbound on County Road L and failed to yield the right-of-way at a posted stop sign.

Mr. Wood’s vehicle struck the Honda CR-V which exited the roadway, struck a utility pole, and rolled onto its top.

The driver of the Honda CR-V, McKenzie White, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger, 30-year-old Margaret Arnsby of Cincinnati, Ohio sustained serious injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center.

Mr. Wood and his passenger, Deadra C. Wood of Bryan Ohio were life-flighted to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo.

A third occupant of Mr. Wood’s vehicle, a 16-year-old juvenile, was transported by ground ambulance to Bryan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown at the time of reporting if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, and safety belts were in proper use.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Fulton County EMS, Archbold Fire/EMS, Gorham-Fayette Fire/EMS, Wauseon Fire, Promedica Life-flight, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.