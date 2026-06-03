Kate’s Kart 18th Annual Ice Cream Social Set For June 27-28 At Debbie’s Dairy Freeze And Edon Dairy Treat

The 18th Annual Ice Cream Social Fundraiser benefiting Kate’s Kart will be held on Saturday, June 27th and Sunday, June 28th, 2026.

In Williams County, Kate’s Kart has partnered with Debbie’s Dairy Freeze in Bryan and Edon Dairy Treat in Edon. Volunteers will be on site at both ice cream shops on Saturday, June 27th, and both shops will be partnering with Kate’s Kart for the entire month of June.

The Ice Cream Social is a day to celebrate the mission and impact of Kate’s Kart. On “Go Eat Ice Cream Days,” the community is encouraged to support Kate’s Kart while purchasing ice cream at any of the partnering ice cream shops. Kate’s Kart volunteers will be on-site at 36 partnering ice cream shops located across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, gifting kids goodie bags and books, thanks to a generous donation from Parco, Inc. (while supplies last).

Kate’s Kart is a nonprofit organization that strives to provide a comforting diversion to hospitalized children through the gift of a new book. Over the last 18 years, the organization has grown to service 25 northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio hospitals via 46 book Karts. The team of 100 volunteers, along with the help of hospital staff, give away approximately 4,500 brand new books every month to hurting and scared children in the hospital. To date, over 545,000 books have brought smiles, distraction, and hope to hospitalized children and their families.

For more information and a complete list of days and times for each shop, please visit kateskart.org.

The 2026 Ice Cream Social flyer, with the full list of 36 participating ice cream shops.

— Press Release

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