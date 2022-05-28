Edon Area Foundation Awards Scholarships

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS … The Edon Area Foundation awarded graduating seniors from Edon High School more than $39,500 in scholarships to enable them to pursue their educational dreams. Many thanks to all the generous donors that made this possible and congratulations to these young adults. Back row-going left to right: Henley Dye, Hayden Dye, Gage Winebernner, Ethan Steinke, Jayden Craven, Cassius Hulbert, Jackson Berry, Drew Gallehue, and Gannon Ripke. Front Row-going left to right: Carlie Kiess, Kerrin Towers, Olivia Mitchell, Ashley Kaylor, Nikkie Collins, Natalie Spackman, and Allison Kaylor. (PHOTO PROVIDED)