Edon Area Foundation Awards Scholarships

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 28, 2022

News Article Views: 73

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS … The Edon Area Foundation awarded graduating seniors from Edon High School more than $39,500 in scholarships to enable them to pursue their educational dreams. Many thanks to all the generous donors that made this possible and congratulations to these young adults. Back row-going left to right: Henley Dye, Hayden Dye, Gage Winebernner, Ethan Steinke, Jayden Craven, Cassius Hulbert, Jackson Berry, Drew Gallehue, and Gannon Ripke. Front Row-going left to right: Carlie Kiess, Kerrin Towers, Olivia Mitchell, Ashley Kaylor, Nikkie Collins, Natalie Spackman, and Allison Kaylor. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Edon Area Foundation Awards Scholarships"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*