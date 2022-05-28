FCCC Holds Annual Retirement & Employee Service Awards Reception

Four County Career Center held their annual Retirement Reception and Employee Service Awards honoring staff members for years of service to the school district.

Words of appreciation were given by Superintendent Tim Meister and plaques were presented to staff members with a total of 172 years of experience who retired from the Career Center during the past school year.

Shown above are retirees(LEFT TO RIGHT) Mary Jane Kline, Intervention Specialist (11 years); Greta Wagner, Cook (19 years); Gary Hendricks, Custodian (9 years); Elaine Perdue, Cook (14 years); Cindy Krass, Custodian (21 years); and Amy Haver, English Instructor (30 years).

Absent from the photo are James Buchholz, Visual Art & Design Instructor (24 years); Carol Hill, Assistant Cook (13 years); and Cheryl Wiesehan, Career Technical Secretary (31 years).

Those recognized for years of service include: Five years – Kyle Bostater, English Instructor; Teresa Gambler, Assistant Cook; Brandon Hancock, Assistant Supervisor of Building & Grounds; Josie Lirot, Aspire Coordinator; Sarah Nagel, Accounting Specialist; and Gary Powell, Career Based Intervention Instructor.

Ten years – Christine Badenhop, Media Specialist; Courtney Bowers, Intervention Specialist; Jason Elston, Ag/Diesel Mechanics Instructor; Curtis Hedrick, Technical Specialist; Tim Meister, Superintendent; and Brittany Rohda, Math Instructor.

Fifteen years – Jason Blue, Social Studies Instructor; Michele Nafziger, Family & Consumer Sciences Instructor; Stephanie Pippin, Veterinarian Assistant Instructor; and Cathy Rupp, Career Technical Supervisor.

Twenty years – Renee Barton, Assistant Treasurer; Lisa Golema, English Instructor; Gabriel Oberlin, Horticulture/Technology Instructor; Lisa Snyder, Warehouse Manager; Morgan Weber, Science Instructor; Scott Williams, Electrical Instructor; and Angela Woods, Math Instructor.

Twenty-five years – Vickie Knapke, Math Instructor; and Kelly Weyant, Computer Applications Instructor.

Thirty years – Amy Haver, English Instructor.

Thirty-five years – Bruce Magill, Auto Technology Instructor.