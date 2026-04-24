Foor Reflects As Fayette K9 Program Comes To A Close

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Fayette Police Department’s K9 program is stated to have come to an end, bringing a close to a program that began around two years ago with the introduction of K9 Kya to the department.

The change was announced in a public statement shared by handler Kelley Foor, who said the decision came after considerable thought.

According to the statement, recent budget constraints and scheduling changes made it no longer possible to provide the level of consistent work and engagement needed for a working police dog.

Foor noted that K9s are highly driven working partners and that continuing under those conditions would not have been fair to Kya.

Kya was first introduced to Fayette Village Council on July 10, 2024, while still a puppy beginning training through B.A.R.K., the Buckeye Area Regional K9 program in Medina, Ohio.

She was first paired with handler Jordan Wehrly before later transitioning to Officer Kelley Foor.

In the announcement, Foor thanked both the department and the community for their support throughout the life of the program and said it had been an honor to serve alongside fellow officers. The statement also indicated that Foor and Kya will soon be starting a new journey together.