Edon Bombers Win Shootout Over Hicksville 56-36

CAREER TOUCHDOWN LEADER … Edon quarterback Drew Gallehue looks for a receiver to get the ball to. Last Friday night in their win over Hicksville, Gallehue set the school record for touchdown passes in a career with 80. VIEW 388 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

EDON, OHIO-The teams combined for 972 yards of total offense and Drew Gallehue set the school record for career touchdown passes as Edon beat Hicksville 56-36. After the Aces got on the board first with a rushing touchdown, Gallehue went 39 yards to Caden Nester to make it 8-6 as Edon was unsuccessful in their two-point conversation attempt.

Edon would take their first lead of the game later in the first quarter as Gallehue connected with Dawson Kiess to make it a 12-8 game. Hicksville opened the second quarter with a rushing touchdown, but Gallehue answered back with a one-yard touchdown run of his own to put the Bombers back in front at 20-15.

It was then Hicksville’s turn to respond as they would return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to go back in front 21-20 after they missed the extra point. Edon came back with final two scores of the first half as Gallehue went 17 yards to Kiess and then eight yards to Nester to give Edon a 36-21 lead at halftime.

The Aces started the third quarter with a rushing touchdown, but Gallehue had the answer by throwing a 71-yard strike to Hayden Dye to give Edon a 42-28 lead after three quarters. The Bombers continued to pour it on in the fourth quarter as Henley Dye had a four-yard touchdown run and Wade Parrish ran it in for three yards out.

Gallehue, who now has 80 career touchdown passes, went 25/39 for 423 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 79 yards on 19 carries and a score. Nester topped the Bomber receivers with eight receptions for 124 yards, two touchdowns and Henley Dye had five catches for 137 yards with one touchdown.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Hicksville 8 13 7 8 36

Edon 12 24 6 14 56