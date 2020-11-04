Steven Riley (1950-2020)

Steven K. Riley, 70 years, of West Unity, Ohio passed Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence. Steve was born August 6, 1950 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of the late Herman and Clara (Billian) Riley. He was a 1969 graduate of Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

Steve was a machine operator at Chase Brass, retiring after 32 years of service in 2011. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion West Unity Post 669 and enjoyed the friendships he made there.

In his free time, Steve enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting coins, watching the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes and playing cards with his family. He especially cherished spending time with his grandchildren and following their sporting events.

Surviving is his son, Steven J. (Jenny) Riley, Sr. of West Unity, Ohio; four grandchildren, Steven J. Riley, Jr. and Hannah Riley both of West Unity, Ohio, Seth Lester of Defiance, Ohio and Adam Reeb of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio; 11 siblings, Connie (Bill) George of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Danny (Robin) Riley of Portsmouth, Ohio, Lynn Nunn of Portsmouth, Ohio, Jaycee (Darlene) Riley of West Unity, Ohio, Jan Smith of Portsmouth, Ohio, Kathy (John) McNutt of Portsmouth, Ohio, Teresa Watkins of Portsmouth, Ohio, Mike Riley of Marion, Ohio, Jeffrey (Betsy) Riley of Minford, Ohio, Jim (Geneva) Riley of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and William Riley of Archbold, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jody Ann Riley and brothers, Robert, Mark, and Pat Riley.

There will be private visitation for family and close friends. Public Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending services are required to wear masks or facial coverings and observe social distancing.

The family asks those remembering Steve to make memorial contributions to his family for his grandchildren.