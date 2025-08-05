Edon Days Returns: A Weekend Of Tradition, Fun & Hometown Pride

Edon Days 2025 is set to bring the heart of Northwest Ohio together for a weekend packed with tradition, entertainment, and local flavor. From Friday, August 8th through Sunday, August 10th, Edon’s downtown and Walz Park will be abuzz with activities for all ages—highlighted by classic events like the parade, fishing derby, and the ever-popular Curley Fries and Sausage Patties at the truck pulls. Local businesses and organizations are stepping up with customer appreciation meals, bake sales, and a variety of family-friendly attractions, including a dunk tank, blow-up games, and a petting zoo.

This year’s theme, “Local Legends,” celebrates the people and stories that make Edon unique. Attendees can look forward to live music from the Hubie Ashcraft Band, a cruise-in car show, and plenty of opportunities to connect with neighbors over food, games, and community spirit. Whether you’re cheering on the home football scrimmage, browsing vendor booths, or enjoying a scoop from the Ice Cream Train, Edon Days promises a memorable experience rooted in small-town pride.