The Henry County Fair will take place August 7–14, 2025, at the Napoleon, Ohio fairgrounds, offering a packed schedule of livestock shows, competitions, entertainment, and community events for all ages, including concerts, tractor pulls, and family activities. General admission is $10 (children 12 and under free), with free parking and grandstand access. Special highlights include Kids’ Day, Senior/Veterans Day, the Demolition Derby, and nightly live music at the gazebo and entertainment tents.