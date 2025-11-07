Edon FFA Attends National FFA Convention

DEGREE RECIPIENTS … Grace Reitzel and Skylar Osborn receiving their American FFA Degree.

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FFA MEMBERS AT CONVENTION … (Front Row L to R): Milly Dombrowski, Makayla Anspaugh, Lydia Tracey, Addy Fritch, Kyla Rummel, Lily McBride. (2nd Row L to R): Serenity Meek, Danielle Juhasz, Avery Aldrich, Izzy Mercer, Clara Reitzel. (3rd Row L to R): Maddy Ogden. Alexis Breier, Neveah Smith, Paisley Herman, Amanda Schwartz. (4th Row L to R): Lane Brandt, Rafael Gonzalez-Ariza.

By: Ella Osborn

FFA REPORTER

On October 29, 18 Edon FFA members traveled to Indianapolis to experience the 98th National FFA convention. Members took part in a variety of activities that deepened their understanding of agriculture and broadened their perspectives.

Members attended a workshop of their choice that could cover a variety of topics from mindfulness, leadership, and other agricultural related professions.

Additionally, members attended the career and college fair, where they explored a variety of agricultural-related colleges and career opportunities. The Expo Center also allowed members to explore the shopping opportunities or learn more about the latest innovations in agriculture by industry professionals.

After a full day at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, members unwound at Rose City Bowling, where they enjoyed bowling and arcade games.

Thank you to everyone who supported our trip. We look forward to sharing what we learned and using our experiences to benefit our chapter.

On November 1, two Edon FFA Graduate members, Grace Reitzel and Skylar Osborn, received their American Degree. This is the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization.

Earning this degree requires years of hard work and dedication to their Supervised Agriculture Experiences and their FFA Chapter. These two members have truly demonstrated both.

Congratulations on your outstanding achievement—Edon FFA is incredibly proud to add your names to our Edon FFA Wall of Fame for members that earned this accomplishment throughout the years.