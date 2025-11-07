Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary To Sponsor “Lighting The Way To Christmas”

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

HOLIDAY TIME … Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring the annual “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program scheduled Sunday, Dec. 7th at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Montpelier. The public is invited to attend with free admission. Auxiliary board members are shown displaying memorial angels which are available along with luminaries—from left to right: Treasurer Joyce Schelling, Historian Ruth Cooley President Elaine Willibey, and Secretary Connie Dunseth. Memorial luminaries and angels may be ordered through Nov. 30th to dedicate in memory of departed loved ones and have their names included in the memorial roster.

PRESS RELEASE – Do you feel the brush of ANGELS WINGS and hear the sound of JINGLE BELLS? The annual “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program will be presented Sunday, Dec. 7th at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Washington St., Montpelier.

Sponsored by Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary, admission to this event is free and the public is cordially invited to attend.

During the Christmas season, many families have special memories of departed loved ones and this program pays tribute and celebrates their memory.

Serving as master of ceremonies will be Bill Priest with greetings and introductions by Auxiliary President Elaine Willibey and welcome by Sara Dye, Volunteer Coordinator & Community Health Improvement Lead, Parkview-Bryan Hospital.

Pastor Jan Desterhaft will deliver the message, with Rev. Marc Lapointe of St. John’s Lutheran Church offering the invocation & benediction.

MC Bill Priest and Auxiliary Treasurer Joyce Schelling will read the memorial roster. Prelude and postlude will be played by organist Kay Briner. Special music will include flute selections by Jim & Nancy Gallehue of Edon.

Serving as greeters will be auxiliary members Jill Beck and Jean Scott. Following the program, light refreshments will be served.

Memorial angel ornaments and luminaries are available for a nominal donation for anyone to dedicate in memory of a loved one.

Names of loved ones submitted for an angel or luminary will be included in the memorial roster. Luminaries will be displayed in front of the entrance to Parkview-Montpelier Hospital during the Christmas season.

Dedication forms for angels and luminaries are available by contacting Auxiliary Treasurer Joyce Schelling, ph: 419-459-4696, and must be submitted by Nov. 30th.

Memorial angels will be available for pickup at the memorial program Dec. 7th. Angels not picked up at the program will be delivered later by mail or by an auxiliary member.

Others serving on the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Executive Board, in addition to President Elaine and Treasurer Joyce are Vice President Lynn Watson, Secretary Connie Dunseth, Junior Past President Linda Dilworth, and Historian Ruth Cooley.

All auxiliary members are encouraged to attend the memorial program and wear their pink smocks.