Edon FFA Competes In Fall CDEs

DAIRY CATTLE CDE TEAM … Front Row (L to R): Lily McBride, Clara Reitzel, Alexis Breier, Makayla Anspaugh, Lydia Tracey, Paisley Herman, Avery Aldrich. Back Row (L to R): Trentyn Wehrle, Parker Moyer, Wyatt Towers, Skyler Whitney, Wyatt Wheeler.

DAIRY FOODS CDE TEAM … (L to R): Benry Kellogg, Serenity Meek, Milly Dombrowski, Danielle Juhasz, Amanda Schwartz.

By: Ella Osborn

Edon FFA members have been hard at work practicing and competing in local District One FFA Career Development Events.

At the end of September, a group of 7 FFA members kicked off the first Career Development Event (CDE) of the year by attending District One Soils competing in the Rural and Urban soil categories.

This CDE challenges students to evaluate soil for its best agricultural or residential use, interpret land characteristics, and make decisions just like real conservationists and agronomists do in their careers.

On the Ag Soils team were members Tripp Nester, Skyler Whitney, Parker Moyer, Wyatt Towers, and Trentyn Wehrle. On the Urban Soils team were the members Serenity Meek and Milly Dombrowski.

Congrats to these students who made up one of the 23 teams at the contest and for representing your chapter well!

On October 9th, another group of Edon FFA members competed in the District One Dairy Cattle and Dairy Food CDEs.

In the Dairy Cattle CDE, members judge live classes of dairy cattle and take a written exam in areas of general knowledge, sire selection and pedigree evaluations.

Edon FFA placed 12th with the top four individuals of Parker Moyer, Skyler Whitney, Clara Reitzel and Lydia Tracey who placed 16th overall! Other members who participated in this contest were Lily McBride, Alexis Breier, Makayla Anspaugh, Avery Aldrich, Trentyn Wehrle, Wyatt Towers, and Wyatt Wheeler.

The Dairy Foods CDE challenges members of milk quality, marketing orders and general areas contributed to milk quality and consumer demand. The team consisted of members Benry Kellogg, Serenity Meek, Danielle Juhasz, and Amanda Schwartz. Edon FFA placed 11th in their competition.

Congratulations to all these members for their hard work and representing your chapter well!