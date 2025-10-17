Williams SWCD To Elect New Supervisors

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission will cause an election of Supervisors of the Williams Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to be held in accordance with Chapter 940 of the Ohio Revised Code.

Individuals who own or occupy land within the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District and are 18 years of age or older may vote for Supervisor.

This year two Supervisors will be elected to the Williams SWCD Board for a three-year term commencing January 1, 2026. The nominees are Jason Allomong, Dawn Bowling, Otis Sloan, and Reba Wicker. NOTE: Please call the office if you would like to receive the biographies for the candidates.

Voter eligibility includes the following: the applicant is 18 years of age or older, the applicant’s principal residence is in Ohio within Williams County or the applicant owns or occupies land within Williams County representing a corporation, partnership, association, or other entity registered with the Ohio Secretary of State or is an owner, firm, lessee, renter or tenant within Williams County.

There are three ways an eligible voter can cast a ballot:

1) At the Williams SWCD office at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier, Ohio, from October 20, 2025, until November 18, 2025, during normal business hours (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.); or

2) At the Williams SWCD Open House, which will take place at the Williams SWCD office at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier, Ohio, on November 18, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; or

3) Voting absentee from October 20, 2025, until November 18, 2025, by requesting the ballot application and election ballot from the Williams SWCD office at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier, Ohio, by calling 419-636-9395, or email contact@williamsswcd.org. Absentee ballots must be received by the Williams SWCD office by November 18, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

If you would like more information about the rules governing the election process, please contact the Williams SWCD office at 419-636-9395.